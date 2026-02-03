Savannah Guthrie’s mother likely abducted from Arizona home, said police

Anyone living within a certain radius of the Guthrie family is being asked to check their security video and doorbell video for images of the missing woman. The authorities are seeking all possible images of her. Any person who thinks they have seen her are requested to take a picture or video of her. Then they can give it to the authorities for further proceedings. The sheriff’s office has issued a missing person flier that says that Guthrie is a female, 5-foot-5 tall, 150 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators have made it clear that because of the physical limitations of Nancy Guthrie, it would be highly unlikely for her to have left of her own accord. According to Chris, “She is very limited in her mobility, and we know she didn't just walk out of there.” In addition, family members stated that “she couldn’t walk 50 yards”, adding to the overall conclusion that she would require assistance to travel more than a short distance. Investigators have stated that she does not show evidence of cognitive impairment. But there is a high level of concern that she needs her daily prescribed medications very quickly.

Chris Nanos continued saying, “The clock is literally ticking. It's been more than 24 hours since she disappeared.” On the night of her disappearance, she was last seen around 9:30 PM. When she did not make it to church on Sunday, her family went over to see if she was okay and called 911 after that. The sheriff continues to ask for any assistance from the public while the investigation continues to move forward with increasing urgency.