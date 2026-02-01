Gunshots fired outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu home, Mumbai police probe underway

Outside the home of Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty in Juhu, four shots were discharged late Saturday night. An extensive police and forensic investigation is underway. But no one was injured according to a police source.
Officials reported that unidentified assailants opened fire near the filmmaker’s building. Witnesses told media that there were multiple shots fired by these unknown shooters but before security services could arrive and secure the area. Shortly thereafter, police units from the jurisdiction where the shooting occurred began arriving, as did investigators from the crime branch and forensic units.
The event has been corroborated by Commissioner Deven Bharti, and an investigation is currently in progress. According to the commissioner, “Someone fired on the building. Zonal police and the crime branch are investigating.”