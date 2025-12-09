Pawan Singh receives death threats after meeting Salman Khan at Bigg Boss finale

After meeting Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh was threatened with death, and as a result, his security has been a major concern. Police sources informed that Singh had started receiving threatening calls and messages from December 6, 2025, and it was only a few days before the grand finale. The caller warned Pawan not to meet Salman in public by saying he was going to be a victim of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Still, if he didn't listen, a dire consequence would follow.
After the situation, Pawan Singh lodged two separate verbal and written complaints with the Mumbai Police, one of them at the Oshiwara Police Station. The police have moved the complaints to the Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell, which is currently probing into the location from where the calls were made. To attract significant attention to the call record attention, police teams are said to be hunting down the people behind the threats by checking call records and following the digital trail of their footprints.
Despite the threats, Pawan Singh sharing the stage with Salman Khan was the highlight of the Bigg Boss 19 finale. Singh and his team filed a police complaint after the threats escalated considerably. It is now being discussed that Pawan Singh's death threats after meeting Salman Khan is a most significant point of history concerning the association of the gang and Salman Khan. The authorities said the threats contained extortion demands and warnings that "the countdown has started."
These threats are interpreted as a reaction to the actor Lawrence Bishnoi gang's animosity toward Salman Khan for a long time, and the fact that Pawan Singh was with the actor is what made it evident that it was the trigger. There is no detailed public statement from Pawan Singh, but his close ones have informed the media that he is consistent with the police inquiry.