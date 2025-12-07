Bigg Boss fame Sara Khan marries Krish Pathak in Hindu And Muslim traditions in a Dual-Ceremony wedding

After the two weddings, the pair threw a party which was attended by the family, intimate friends, and some famous TV stars. The pre-wedding events, such as the lively Haldi ceremony, happened a few days ago, and pictures of the celebrations were getting viral on social media very fast.

Sara Khan and Krish Pathak, according to reports, met through a dating app about a year ago, which is a detail that the actress herself confirmed in her initial interviews by calling it "a modern love story that began with honesty". Sara disclosed that she was very skeptical of online matches, but Krish's profile "seemed authentic enough to proceed".

During the time that their relationship became stronger, Sara got along very well with Krish’s father, Sunil Lahri, the veteran actor who is known for his role as Lakshman in Ramayan. Lahri was there at every event, and he even felt his happiness so much that he made it public by calling the marriage "a blessing built on mutual respect". The lovebirds got their marriage registered in a very low-key manner in October 2025 ahead of their two traditional wedding that were scheduled for December, a choice that they considered "the perfect blend of commitment and celebration".