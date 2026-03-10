House of the Dragon Season 3 Casts a new Jaehaera Targaryen: Do you know her tragic story?

Fire and Blood presents an even more violent version than was seen on television. At the hands of Helaena's murderers, she must choose which of her children will die. As she pleads for the life of her children, they refuse her and demand that a prince die. To save her heir, she points to her youngest child, Maelor. Shortly after making her choice, Jaehaerys is killed by the assassins with Helaena and her daughter looking on.

Jaehaera is the daughter of King Aegon II Targaryen and Queen Helaena. After her brothers (Jaehaerys and Maelor) are both killed in battle during the war, she is the only heir left from her father. At the conclusion of the war, most of the Targaryen family has been killed, and Westeros is left in ruins.

The two factions agree to a political settlement to end hostilities, as Rhaenyra's son, Aegon III, is alive and Jaehaera Targaryen, Aegon II's only surviving child, represents the Greens. To symbolically unite the two warring factions, Aegon III and Jaehaera are married, thus bringing an end to the Dance of the Dragons.

Unfortunately, the marriage is quite unhappy. Jaehaera, soon to be queen, jumps from Maegor's Holdfast into a tower and dies, which some people believe was a result of suicide while others think she was murdered; either way, what actually happened is still not known.