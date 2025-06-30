Aegon’s Inner Journey: House of the Dragon Season 3 promises self–discovery amidst war

The fans hoping for House of the Dragon Season 3 are in for a dramatic change for King Aegon II Targaryen since actor Tom Glynn-Carney has disclosed that his character will undergo a deep search for self. Production on the upcoming season started in March in the UK and will run until October 2025, with new episodes unlikely to be broadcast before mid-2026 because of a hefty post-production requirement.

What can you expect in House of the Dragon Season 3?

In conversation with a news publication, Glynn-Carney hinted at Aegon's development from the insecure king of Season 2 to a more self-assured character, significantly changed by his almost fatal wounds at Rook's Rest. This will explore Aegon's motivations and quest for self-discovery, leading to possible increased accountability and revelation of previously unseen sides to his personality.

But audiences should not expect a conventional "redemption arc". Ryan Condal's showrunner vision for House of the Dragon keeps the show's moral ambiguity intact and shows neither the Greens nor the Blacks in black-and-white hero-villain terms. Aegon's reflections seek to further polarise this multifaceted character, encouraging viewers to know what motivates him without necessarily justifying it.

Season 3 has been confirmed to include significant battles from George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, such as the Battle of the Gullet. Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke, who are returning cast, are on set, joined by new faces in unseen roles. The season is set to explore the horrifying cost of the Dance of the Dragons, with Aegon's inner conflict reflecting the rising horror of the war he's started. This greater character study aims to expand the tragic nature of the Targaryen brother versus brother war.