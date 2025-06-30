Korean agency HYBE set to open their first Indian office in Mumbai

Why choose India?

HYBE’s plan on entering India is a part of a bigger plan. India has been generating funds from several small and big concerts to a greater level and its entertainment industry is clearly booming. Many reports suggested that the revenue in 2024 crossed INR 101 billion thanks to all the live concerts and top-tier entertaining shows. Also, this move is a part of the agency’s target of gaining a global audience and expanding the reach of the Korean bands across nations.

More information on HYBE India

As anticipation builds around the agency’s launch, key details including event locations and programming, are expected to be revealed soon by the company. It still remains unclear whether HYBE will launch a new audition programme in India, draw from existing talent pools, or collaborate with Indian production houses, moves that could shape the future of its expansion strategy in the region.

HYBE in other countries

India is not the first country for this agency to expand their reach worldwide. It has its branches in US and Latin American countries as well. In the United States, HYBE has gained significant amount of attention from the girl group KATSEYE who in less than a year from its debut got onto the Billboard Hot 100. In Latin America, HYBE has localized its band audition format through Pase a la Fama, produced in collaboration with Telemundo, Mexico’s leading broadcaster — marking a strategic move to tap into the region’s growing pop market.

The stage is set — now the question is, are India’s K-pop fans ready to welcome this global sensation this year?