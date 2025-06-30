India rolls out Passport Seva 2.0 on 13th Passport Seva Divas with new-age services and e-passport access

To bring passport services closer to citizens, particularly in semi-urban and rural regions, the government has also announced the opening of 10 new Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs), adding to the growing network of over 450 centres nationwide. In addition, mobile passport vans have been introduced to serve remote areas, offering doorstep services for people with limited access to passport facilities. These vans are equipped to handle document collection, biometric registration, and preliminary processing on the move.

The digital infrastructure underpinning Passport Seva 2.0 has been vastly strengthened, with the integration of cloud computing systems, DigiLocker connectivity and a centralised, secure data repository. These upgrades are supported by 24x7 Network Operations Centres (NOC) and Security Operations Centres (SOC), providing robust protection for citizen data and ensuring continuity of services. The programme also incorporates artificial intelligence tools to enable faster document verification and improve overall service efficiency.

To consolidate this strategic shift, a three-day Regional Passport Officers (RPO) Conference was held from June 23–25, focusing on operational excellence, cyber-risk mitigation, staff training, and grievance redressal mechanisms. Outstanding passport offices, India Post officials, and state police units were recognised for exemplary service and innovation in citizen delivery.