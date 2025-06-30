India rolls out Passport Seva 2.0 on 13th Passport Seva Divas with new-age services and e-passport access

On the occasion of the 13th Passport Seva Divas, the Ministry of External Affairs unveiled a major upgrade to India’s passport infrastructure through the official launch of Passport Seva 2.0, a next-generation technology platform designed to make passport issuance faster, smarter, and more secure. Celebrated on June 25, 2025, the milestone day highlighted the country’s shift toward digitally-enabled governance, with a particular focus on improving access to essential travel documentation for Indian citizens both domestically and abroad.
At the core of this transformation is the nationwide rollout of chip-enabled e-passports, now being issued in 13 cities including Nagpur, Goa, Jaipur, Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad. These new biometric passports feature an embedded RFID chip containing encrypted data such as the holder’s personal details, biometric identifiers and travel credentials. The new design complies with ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) standards, offering added security and significantly reducing the potential for document forgery or tampering. The e-passports also include advanced safeguards such as Basic Access Control (BAC), Extended Access Control (EAC), and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), ensuring greater resilience against identity theft and unauthorised access.
Another key component of Passport Seva 2.0 is the expansion of digital policing support. The Ministry has extended the reach of the mPassport Police App to 25 states and Union Territories, significantly reducing the average police verification time from several weeks to just 5–7 working days. This app enables real-time digital access and document tracking by local police stations, improving transparency and cracking down on fraudulent passport applications. In cities like Kolkata, this technology-driven upgrade has already shown results, ensuring a more accountable and streamlined verification process.
To bring passport services closer to citizens, particularly in semi-urban and rural regions, the government has also announced the opening of 10 new Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs), adding to the growing network of over 450 centres nationwide. In addition, mobile passport vans have been introduced to serve remote areas, offering doorstep services for people with limited access to passport facilities. These vans are equipped to handle document collection, biometric registration, and preliminary processing on the move.
The digital infrastructure underpinning Passport Seva 2.0 has been vastly strengthened, with the integration of cloud computing systems, DigiLocker connectivity and a centralised, secure data repository. These upgrades are supported by 24x7 Network Operations Centres (NOC) and Security Operations Centres (SOC), providing robust protection for citizen data and ensuring continuity of services. The programme also incorporates artificial intelligence tools to enable faster document verification and improve overall service efficiency.
To consolidate this strategic shift, a three-day Regional Passport Officers (RPO) Conference was held from June 23–25, focusing on operational excellence, cyber-risk mitigation, staff training, and grievance redressal mechanisms. Outstanding passport offices, India Post officials, and state police units were recognised for exemplary service and innovation in citizen delivery.