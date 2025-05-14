Indian Passport now offers visa-free access to 58 countries in 2025: Ranking drops to 85th on Henley Index

As of May 2025, Indian passport holders have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 58 countries, reflecting a modest improvement in global mobility. However, the Henley Passport Index 2025 indicates a decline in India's passport strength, with its ranking dropping from 80th in 2024 to 85th in 2025.
The Henley Passport Index evaluates the strength of passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. In 2025, India's passport provides visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 58 countries. Despite this access, India's global ranking has declined, positioning it alongside nations like Equatorial Guinea and Niger.
Globally, Singapore holds the top position in the Henley Passport Index 2025, offering its citizens visa-free access to 195 destinations. In contrast, countries like Afghanistan remain at the bottom, with access to only 26 destinations.
Historical Trends:
Over the years, the strength of the Indian passport has seen significant fluctuations, reflecting shifts in global diplomacy, international relations, and visa agreements. In 2006, India was ranked 71st on the Henley Passport Index. However, the following years saw a decline, with the passport dropping to the 88th position by 2015. This downward trend continued, reaching one of its lowest points in 2021 at the 90th rank.
The situation briefly improved in 2024 when India climbed to the 80th position, thanks to evolving bilateral agreements and global travel recoveries post-pandemic. Unfortunately, in 2025, the ranking slipped again to 85th, despite an increase in the number of countries offering Indian passport holders visa-free or visa-on-arrival access. These shifts underscore the dynamic nature of international mobility and how geopolitical developments and policy decisions directly impact passport strength.