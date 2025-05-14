Indian Passport now offers visa-free access to 58 countries in 2025: Ranking drops to 85th on Henley Index

The Henley Passport Index evaluates the strength of passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. In 2025, India's passport provides visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 58 countries. Despite this access, India's global ranking has declined, positioning it alongside nations like Equatorial Guinea and Niger.

Globally, Singapore holds the top position in the Henley Passport Index 2025, offering its citizens visa-free access to 195 destinations. In contrast, countries like Afghanistan remain at the bottom, with access to only 26 destinations.