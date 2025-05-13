5 hidden lakeside destinations in India you’ve probably never heard of

Sitting at an incredible 17,800 feet above sea level, Gurudongmar Lake ranks among the highest lakes in the world. It’s named after Guru Padmasambhava, who is said to have blessed the lake back in the 8th century, making it a sacred spot for both Buddhists and Sikhs. Located in North Sikkim near the Indo-China border, the lake remains frozen for much of the year, but when summer arrives, its stunning blue waters are a breathtaking sight. The high altitude can be tough on the body, but the spiritual and visual rewards are absolutely worth it.