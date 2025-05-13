5 hidden lakeside destinations in India you’ve probably never heard of

While popular tourist spots like Udaipur’s Lake Pichola and Nainital’s tranquil waters attract huge crowds, there’s something special about India’s hidden lakeside treasures. These untouched beauties are perfect for those looking to unwind, connect with nature, and escape the hustle and bustle of commercial tourism.
1. Tarsar Lake, Jammu & Kashmir
Nestled deep within the Aru Valley near Pahalgam, Tarsar Lake is a breathtaking high-altitude alpine lake, famous for its stunning turquoise waters. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks and vibrant meadows in the summer, this gem can only be reached through a multi-day trek, making it a perfect escape for adventurers and those seeking solitude.
2. Chhilchhila Lake, Haryana
Located near Kurukshetra, Chhilchhila Lake is a sanctuary for migratory birds like bar-headed geese, ruddy shelducks, and pintails. Officially recognised as a bird sanctuary, this hidden gem is a dream come true for birdwatchers and photographers, especially during the winter months. Its lesser-known status means fewer tourists, allowing for peaceful observation and a deeper connection with nature.
3. Dhom Lake, Maharashtra
Just a short drive from Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar, Dhom Lake is a vast man-made reservoir nestled among the Sahyadri hills. While it plays a crucial role in irrigation and hydroelectricity, it has also become a picturesque spot for kayaking, picnicking, or simply enjoying the sunset views. Despite being close to popular tourist towns, Dhom Lake often goes unnoticed, making it an ideal destination for those seeking tranquility without straying too far from the beaten path.
4. Lonar Lake, Maharashtra
Lonar Lake was formed by a meteorite crashing into the Earth nearly 52,000 years ago, making it one of the few hyper-velocity impact craters found in basalt rock on our planet. Nestled in the Buldhana district, this lake boasts both saline and alkaline waters, a truly rare combination. Surrounding the lake are temples that date back to the Chalukya and Rashtrakuta eras, which adds a layer of historical depth to its geological importance.
5. Gurudongmar Lake, Sikkim
Sitting at an incredible 17,800 feet above sea level, Gurudongmar Lake ranks among the highest lakes in the world. It’s named after Guru Padmasambhava, who is said to have blessed the lake back in the 8th century, making it a sacred spot for both Buddhists and Sikhs. Located in North Sikkim near the Indo-China border, the lake remains frozen for much of the year, but when summer arrives, its stunning blue waters are a breathtaking sight. The high altitude can be tough on the body, but the spiritual and visual rewards are absolutely worth it.