Firefalls: What are they, and where can you spot them across the globe?

Did you know that if you take a flight to San Francisco from any of the Indian metro cities, take a 7 hours train to the Yosemite National Park, hike up to the Yosemite Falls during the sunrise or sunset you will be able to see a Firefall?

While getting drenched by the cool water of a waterfall especially during the summers is a sight commonly known; Firefalls, on the other hand are a natural occurrence where the sunlight hits the waterfall tip making the illusion as if hot lava is flowing downhill. Interestingly, in the USA burning embers were also pushed down the Yosemite falls giving the feel of a firefall. This was one of the earliest known occurrences of man-made firefall. But it was discontinued in 1968 in order to preserve the natural habitats of the National Park. However, Firefalls can still be seen in a few areas across the globe.

Where can you spot firefalls across the world?