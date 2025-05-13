Firefalls: What are they, and where can you spot them across the globe?

Did you know that if you take a flight to San Francisco from any of the Indian metro cities, take a 7 hours train to the Yosemite National Park, hike up to the Yosemite Falls during the sunrise or sunset you will be able to see a Firefall?
While getting drenched by the cool water of a waterfall especially during the summers is a sight commonly known; Firefalls, on the other hand are a natural occurrence where the sunlight hits the waterfall tip making the illusion as if hot lava is flowing downhill. Interestingly, in the USA burning embers were also pushed down the Yosemite falls giving the feel of a firefall. This was one of the earliest known occurrences of man-made firefall. But it was discontinued in 1968 in order to preserve the natural habitats of the National Park. However, Firefalls can still be seen in a few areas across the globe.
Yosemite National Park, California, USA
The most widely acclaimed Firefall phenomenon known to people is at the Yosemite National Park. Best visited from mid to end Feburary, you can see how the sunlight illuminates the waterfall giving it a bright orange colour. Since this is one of the events that attracts people in large numbers, it is best to reserve a spot to view it live.
Kilauea Volcano, Big Island, Hawaii
You can spot the lava flowing into the ocean which creates a photographic moment etched in the minds of the viewer forever. This type of waterfall is usually named as Lava Waterfalls. The ideal time to visit this place is during active eruptions. It is best to contact local guides and tour operators to know the best time to see the eruptions and book your tickets accordingly.
Fagradalsfjall Volcano, Iceland
Interestingly, contrary to the name of the place, Iceland, there exists a hot spot volcano to see Lava falls. This place is best to visit during eruptions which have recently taken place between 2021-2023. What happens is hot lava flows over ridges or cliffs and as it moves ahead, it enwraps rocks and other particles along the way and while falling down the elevation it becomes a lava fall, of sorts.
Stromboli Volcano, Italy
This active volcano can be accessed by boats which doubles the thrill of the visuals. The Stromboli in Italy is another active volcano which has a consistent eruption rate. The hot lava moves down the slopes giving it the feel of glowing waterfalls. This can be best viewed at night and on boats from a distance. Since, it is an active volcano, the safety measures are considered to their best. The sight of the pitch dark night sky with glowing stars and the orange burst of firefall is a sight to behold.
Mount Ijen, Indonesia
While in Indonesia you wont find the traditional visual of what a firefall stands for, but the blue fire phenomenon which occurs there is equally similar to the visual and feel of a firefall. Sulphuric gases ignite into a blue flame which gives the illusion to be flowing like liquid fire. This can be seen in East Java and the best time to visit it is during pre-dawn around the summer season.