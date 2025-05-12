Common packing mistakes to avoid while travelling

Packing for a vacation, conference trip or whatever the reason be, is an art. From understanding the necessities to making a list, checking with the airline authorities on the maximum weight that can be carried and finally packing it right, are all little steps that adds up to the fun and thrill of the travel experience.
While packing is also a customised affair where each person understands it better and learns from their mistakes; there are a few mistakes that should be avoided from the very first go. Here are a few things to keep in mind while packing.
It is a strict NO! While packing, you often tend to go with the flow and forget that you will be away for a few days and not really shifting homes. Ideally, make a list of all the necessary items and avoid packing anything unnecessary. Make a checklist of the clothes and shoes that will be needed as that not only occupies the maximum space but also the maximum weight. And lastly, have a measuring scale by your side always. Over packing tends to become a travel problem by making the luggage heavier and difficult to travel with. Moreover, it also incurs extra payment during check-in.
Most of the time what happens is when you pack, you forget the fact that you will purchase a few things from the place you are visiting and they too need to fit in your baggage space and weight. Thus, you should always consider an extra 2-3 kilograms increase while returning from the trip. Pack your necessities accordingly so that you have immense room for the extras while returning, else you might have to purchase another luggage or pay extra.
Figure out which shoes, slippers, heels make you the most comfortable. Depending on the occasion, pack just a pair and wear one on you. Most accommodations usually offer slippers and for outings, you can carry your own pair of shoes. Now, because of the size and construct, shoes not only add to the weight but also make it difficult to position it while packing so that it does not get damaged. Thus, it is better to chalk out the occasion/s and bring the most comfortable shoes accordingly. While cloth based soft walking shoes can be worn for long walks with western wear, they can also be cleverly used for trekking. Slippers work for beachwear and certain ethnic functions. Heels, especially wedges or blocks instead of stilettos might make you comfortable for conferences, romantic travels etc.
One tends to hear horrific stories from passengers about check-in luggages getting lost, opened, or searched. Thus, it is best to carry any jewellery, cash, and expensive electronics in your carry-on baggage. In fact, most airlines have made it a rule that these can be carried in carry – bags only or need to be declared prior to the flight.
While most accommodations provide an essential care kit, it is always better to pack your own stuff. There might be situations where the accommodation does not provide any extra facilities, or the ones provided do not suit you. Thus to avoid such situations, it is best to carry the ones usually used by you, so that you are also more comfortable in using them. These include soaps, shampoos, lotions, sunscreen, sanitary essentials, toothpaste, toothbrush, shaving kits, medicines, and perfumes.
Packing clothes correctly is the main strategy of having an organised luggage. Try to pack them by laying them on top of each other so that minimum space can be used. You can also place them in a vacuum bag and place that bag inside the luggage. Or roll them up so that they fit properly and there is enough space to insert other items that need to be packed in between rolled–up clothes.