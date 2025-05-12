Common packing mistakes to avoid while travelling

Packing for a vacation, conference trip or whatever the reason be, is an art. From understanding the necessities to making a list, checking with the airline authorities on the maximum weight that can be carried and finally packing it right, are all little steps that adds up to the fun and thrill of the travel experience.

While packing is also a customised affair where each person understands it better and learns from their mistakes; there are a few mistakes that should be avoided from the very first go. Here are a few things to keep in mind while packing.

Six things to keep in mind while packing your travel bags