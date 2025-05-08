Abu Dhabi also gets two new animal-centric attractions, besides Disneyland

Abu Dhabi is set to captivate summer travellers with two extraordinary attractions that promise immersive experiences unlike any other in the region. After having inaugurated the new teamLab Phenomena, the Arabian destination is already set to welcome an enchanting world of butterflies and embrace the depths of the ocean, making it impossible for visitors to ignore the place.
First, there is the immersive butterfly sanctuary. While specific details about the Abu Dhabi Butterfly Gardens are yet to be officially released, the attraction is anticipated to offer visitors a serene environment where they can observe and interact with a diverse array of butterfly species in a habitat designed to emulate their natural surroundings. This sanctuary aims to blend education with leisure, providing insights into the life cycles and ecological importance of butterflies, thereby fostering a deeper appreciation for these delicate creatures and their role in our ecosystem.
Then comes the newest feature of SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi, which opened its doors on 23 May 2023 and has quickly established itself as a premier marine life theme park in the region. Spanning approximately 183,000 square metres across five indoor levels, it holds the Guinness World Record for being the world’s largest indoor marinelife theme park.
Now, SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi has introduced SeaSub, the world’s firstclass submersible designed, built and certified for an aquarium setting. This 30-minute guided journey accommodates four guests alongside trained pilots, descending more than 20 metres into the Endless Ocean aquarium. Passengers can observe marine life such as sharks, rays and schooling fish up close, all without getting wet. SeaSub exemplifies SeaWorld’s commitment to blending education, conservation and entertainment in one-of-a-kind experiences.
In 2025, Abu Dhabi will see the opening of several new attractions, particularly in the Saadiyat Cultural District and on Yas Island. The Saadiyat District will welcome the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena, the Zayed National Museum and the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi (may also open in 2026). Yas Island will also see expansions and new attractions, including a major upgrade to Yas Waterworld with new rides and the Velodrome Abu Dhabi, the region’s first UCI Category 1 indoor track, is expected to open on Hudayriyat Island.
Additionally, Disney has announced plans to develop a new theme park and resort in Abu Dhabi, marking its first venture in the Middle East and its seventh globally. The resort will be situated on Yas Island, a renowned entertainment hub already home to attractions like Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World, and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.