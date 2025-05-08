Abu Dhabi also gets two new animal-centric attractions, besides Disneyland

Abu Dhabi is set to captivate summer travellers with two extraordinary attractions that promise immersive experiences unlike any other in the region. After having inaugurated the new teamLab Phenomena, the Arabian destination is already set to welcome an enchanting world of butterflies and embrace the depths of the ocean, making it impossible for visitors to ignore the place.

Abu Dhabi set to launch first immersive Butterfly Gardens

First, there is the immersive butterfly sanctuary. While specific details about the Abu Dhabi Butterfly Gardens are yet to be officially released, the attraction is anticipated to offer visitors a serene environment where they can observe and interact with a diverse array of butterfly species in a habitat designed to emulate their natural surroundings. This sanctuary aims to blend education with leisure, providing insights into the life cycles and ecological importance of butterflies, thereby fostering a deeper appreciation for these delicate creatures and their role in our ecosystem.