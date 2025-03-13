Abu Dhabi introduces Digital Pass for travellers in collaboration with Etihad Airways, see benefits

Abu Dhabi is set to revolutionise the visitor experience with the launch of the Abu Dhabi Pass, a fully digital access solution unveiled today at ITB Berlin, the world’s largest tourism trade fair. The initiative, a collaboration between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Etihad Airways, aims to provide seamless access to the emirate’s diverse attractions, cultural landmarks, and entertainment offerings.

The Abu Dhabi Pass, available at no additional cost, is designed to transform the way travellers explore the emirate. Etihad passengers will receive an email with a dedicated link to access the pass via a special website, eliminating the need for app downloads or extra payments. This streamlined approach aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision of enhancing convenience and accessibility for global travellers.

Key benefits of the pass

Among its key benefits, the Abu Dhabi Pass offers visitors a complimentary tourist SIM card with 10GB of data to stay connected, unlimited access to public buses, and 24-hour unlimited rides on the city’s hop-on-hop-off tourist bus network. With these features, navigating Abu Dhabi’s iconic sights has never been easier.