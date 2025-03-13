Abu Dhabi introduces Digital Pass for travellers in collaboration with Etihad Airways, see benefits

Abu Dhabi is set to revolutionise the visitor experience with the launch of the Abu Dhabi Pass, a fully digital access solution unveiled today at ITB Berlin, the world’s largest tourism trade fair. The initiative, a collaboration between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Etihad Airways, aims to provide seamless access to the emirate’s diverse attractions, cultural landmarks, and entertainment offerings.
The Abu Dhabi Pass, available at no additional cost, is designed to transform the way travellers explore the emirate. Etihad passengers will receive an email with a dedicated link to access the pass via a special website, eliminating the need for app downloads or extra payments. This streamlined approach aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision of enhancing convenience and accessibility for global travellers.
Among its key benefits, the Abu Dhabi Pass offers visitors a complimentary tourist SIM card with 10GB of data to stay connected, unlimited access to public buses, and 24-hour unlimited rides on the city’s hop-on-hop-off tourist bus network. With these features, navigating Abu Dhabi’s iconic sights has never been easier.
Pass holders will also enjoy exclusive discounts and offers across the emirate’s leading cultural and entertainment destinations. These include 15 percent savings at prestigious sites such as Qasr Al Watan and Louvre Abu Dhabi, alongside special rates at Yas Island’s world-class attractions, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Yas Island, and Yas Waterworld. Additionally, visitors can access deals at over 200 restaurants and enjoy savings on sought-after experiences like desert safaris and guided city tours.
The launch of the Abu Dhabi Pass builds on the success of Etihad’s stopover programme, which saw a significant surge in international visitors, growing from 12,000 in 2023 to 85,000 in 2024. Travellers booking via etihad.com can also benefit from a complimentary hotel stay of up to two nights, making their journey a two-in-one travel experience. This digital-first initiative complements Abu Dhabi’s ongoing infrastructure developments, including the state-of-the-art Terminal A at Zayed International Airport and an expanding cultural and entertainment calendar.