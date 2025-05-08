Cairo Travels: Discover off the beaten paths in this ancient city in 24 hours

Which places can you pay a quick visit to in Cairo if you have a free day in your hands?

Cairo is an extremely vibrant city, reflecting cosmopolitanism and heritage, seeped in history but moving ahead with time, preserving the past and equally welcoming the present and future. While the major attraction of Cairo is of course the pyramids, for which it features on everyone’s international bucket list; there are several other equally –rich-in-history- places that are worth a visit. If you have 24 hours after ticking off the basic checklist – pyramids, Nile, camels, and museums – then here are some of the off beats spots that should not be missed.

Conquer the Fort

Start your day by delving deep into the history of this Roman fortress in the city of Old Cairo. Known as Babylon Fortress it was built around 300 AD for protection on the Eastern bank of the river Nile. Today it houses a museum, convent, churches and a large span of area where you can walk around exploring this living remnant of history. Visiting this fort would ideally take around two to three hours. You can also move out of the Southern Gate and make a quick stop at the Hanging Church.

Know the local history

There is no better place than a visit to the museum to understand the local flavour of the place. Check in to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation next where you can see several galleries arranged chronologically and thematically, telling the history of Cairo from its inception to modern days. It also houses 22 mummies, which are one of its major attractions.