Cairo Travels: Discover off the beaten paths in this ancient city in 24 hours

Stood gazed in front of the Pyramids of Giza or felt like you are a part of history as you explored the underground tunnels and catacombs? Ticked off camel riding from your bucket list and also visited the desert. If you still have 24 –hours extra in your hands, then here are a few places that you might want to visit. After the usual, comes the offbeat paths and that is the list we will share with you. Here’s what you can experience beyond the Pyramids in this historic and ancient city of Cairo.
Which places can you pay a quick visit to in Cairo if you have a free day in your hands?
Cairo is an extremely vibrant city, reflecting cosmopolitanism and heritage, seeped in history but moving ahead with time, preserving the past and equally welcoming the present and future. While the major attraction of Cairo is of course the pyramids, for which it features on everyone’s international bucket list; there are several other equally –rich-in-history- places that are worth a visit. If you have 24 hours after ticking off the basic checklist – pyramids, Nile, camels, and museums – then here are some of the off beats spots that should not be missed.
Conquer the Fort
Start your day by delving deep into the history of this Roman fortress in the city of Old Cairo. Known as Babylon Fortress it was built around 300 AD for protection on the Eastern bank of the river Nile. Today it houses a museum, convent, churches and a large span of area where you can walk around exploring this living remnant of history. Visiting this fort would ideally take around two to three hours. You can also move out of the Southern Gate and make a quick stop at the Hanging Church.
Know the local history
There is no better place than a visit to the museum to understand the local flavour of the place. Check in to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation next where you can see several galleries arranged chronologically and thematically, telling the history of Cairo from its inception to modern days. It also houses 22 mummies, which are one of its major attractions.
Measuring Nile
You have seen the Nile river, gone on a river cruise too; but now have a practical demonstration of how the water level of the river was measured during the floods. Called the Nilometer, and reminding one closely of the Baoli’s existing in Delhi and Rajasthan in India, the Nilometer is divided into three main structures – a set of steps, a culvert and vertical columns.
Stopping time among architecture
Before you reach downtown Cairo, you must stop by the Al-Andalus Garden. Built in 1929, this garden or park in Cairo will be the perfect place to stretch your legs after a hearty meal. What needs to be seen and admired here are the Andalusian architecture including statues which depict traditional Egyptian motifs like pharaohs.
Hidden by caves
Carry on your adventure by making a trip to the Monastery of Saint Simon, which nestles peacefully between the caves. This is also referred to as the Cave Church because of its unusual positioning. It happens to be one of the largest churches in the entire Middle East.
Colours and Flavours
Before ending your day, pay a visit to the colourful markets of Cairo or notably the Souk Khan El Khalili. Pick up curios for friends and family back home, and don’t forget to gorge on something local for dinner before heading back to your accommodation and wrapping up a long and fruitful day.