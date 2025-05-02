Cannes 2025: An AM to PM guide to spots in and around the French Riviera

Going to the Cannes Film Festival to treat your eyes to some good films and of course spot your favourite celebrities walk the red carpet? Keep an extra day in hand to explore this beautiful French Riviera. Whether you like to take a stroll near the coastline to explore museums and islands, there is something for everybody in this cosy locality. We curate an AM to PM guide for you of top attractions that cannot be missed while you are at the Cannes.

You cannot say goodbye to Cannes without stopping by these major attractions