Cannes 2025: An AM to PM guide to spots in and around the French Riviera

Going to the Cannes Film Festival to treat your eyes to some good films and of course spot your favourite celebrities walk the red carpet? Keep an extra day in hand to explore this beautiful French Riviera. Whether you like to take a stroll near the coastline to explore museums and islands, there is something for everybody in this cosy locality. We curate an AM to PM guide for you of top attractions that cannot be missed while you are at the Cannes.
You cannot say goodbye to Cannes without stopping by these major attractions
Wake up early in the morning to take a stroll around the Promenade de la croisette. A long stretch of coastline which almost resembles Mumbai’s very own Queen’s necklace, you would spot the sunrise, and see people taking walks – along, with friends or accompanied by their furry besties- exercising, or taking part in Promenade yoga, aerobics or morning dance sessions. It is interesting to soak in the vibe of the place as your keep walking. While the best way is to take everything in via your eyes, it is also nice to keep your phone handy; you never know which frame posted on Instagram will make you viral among your friends back home.
Right after you cross the promenade comes the Port de Cannes which is buzzing with activities in the morning. A prominent port off the coast of France, several boast are stationed here. Every morning you would see hurried loading, unloading, tourists trying to hire boats, sailors looking for tenants and much more. It is a sight to lose yourself in. You might also be lucky to learn a few things about boats.
If food allures you then right ahead of the Port de Cannes lies the Marche Forville. This market is operational every day except Monday, from 7 am to 1 pm (approx.) and sells fresh produce, local ingredients, meats, and fully cooked meals. It is recommended that you walk around the place and try a few different meals from different stalls which would also account for your breakfast after an engaging walk.
After a hearty meal it is time to unwind in the quiet neighbourhood of Le Suquet. Don’t forget to pose in front of the iconic Cannes sculpture and walk through the cobblestones for fun.
Culminate your walk at the Musée des explorations du monde which holds a collection of musical instruments, art, and antiques. It would bring you one step closer in understanding the local culture, tradition and its history. Most museums have their own café where you can grab a quick lunch, or else there are several eateries around the neighbourhood to fill in your hungry stomachs.
Regular ferries are available from the mainland to the island of Lerins. In fact if you are going during the Cannes Film Festival it is recommended to check the frequency and timings, should they increase it due to peak season. The Island is home to the Fort Royal and Lerin’s Abbey, both of which would require you to walk around a lot and explore. So, it is recommended that you wear comfortable shoes, loose fitted clothes and always carry a bottle of water. You may choose to watch the sunset from the Island or on the Ferry in the middle of the sea, both of which are memorable visions.
After a long day and lots of walking, if you want to unwind through a spa treatment or just sit quietly observing the sea-line, make a reservation at Thermes Marins de Cannes. This luxurious hotel not only houses one of the best spa in the globe but also several restaurants which would fit the deserving bill of a luxurious dinner after a day’s worth of sightseeing.