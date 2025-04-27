Germany simplifies Schengen visa process for Indian tourists

The introduction of this simplified system aims to remove barriers and attract more visitors from India, a rapidly growing travel market. Along with the visa process overhaul, Germany is also introducing specialised travel packages and customised experiences to appeal to the unique interests of Indian tourists. These packages are designed to showcase the rich cultural and historical treasures of the country, from iconic sites like the Brandenburg Gate to picturesque Bavarian villages, providing a deeper, more immersive travel experience for Indians.

Effective from April 18, 2024, the European Commission introduced a visa cascade regime, facilitating easier access to long-term, multiple-entry visas for Indian travellers with a proven travel history. Under the new regime, Indian citizens who have lawfully obtained and utilised two Schengen visas within the past three years are now eligible for a two-year multiple-entry visa. Subsequently, if the passport’s validity permits, a five-year multiple-entry visa can be granted.