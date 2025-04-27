Germany simplifies Schengen visa process for Indian tourists

In a recent press conference held by the German National Tourist Board (GNTB) and the German Embassy in India, the country highlighted key advancements in air travel and tourism offerings, specifically tailored to attract more Indian travellers. One of the most notable updates was Germany’s ongoing efforts to simplify the Schengen visa process, a move that is expected to significantly enhance travel convenience for Indian nationals travelling to Germany.
As part of its strategy to boost tourism, Germany is digitising the visa application process, making it easier for Indian travellers to apply for visas. This digital shift is designed to reduce paperwork and streamline the entire process, allowing travellers to access quicker, more efficient services when planning their trips to Germany and the broader Schengen Area.
The introduction of this simplified system aims to remove barriers and attract more visitors from India, a rapidly growing travel market. Along with the visa process overhaul, Germany is also introducing specialised travel packages and customised experiences to appeal to the unique interests of Indian tourists. These packages are designed to showcase the rich cultural and historical treasures of the country, from iconic sites like the Brandenburg Gate to picturesque Bavarian villages, providing a deeper, more immersive travel experience for Indians.
Effective from April 18, 2024, the European Commission introduced a visa cascade regime, facilitating easier access to long-term, multiple-entry visas for Indian travellers with a proven travel history. Under the new regime, Indian citizens who have lawfully obtained and utilised two Schengen visas within the past three years are now eligible for a two-year multiple-entry visa. Subsequently, if the passport’s validity permits, a five-year multiple-entry visa can be granted.
These visas allow holders to travel freely within the Schengen Area with shortterm stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period for citizens of certain countries without needing additional permits.
The Schengen Area comprises 29 European countries: Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and more.