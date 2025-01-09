With Romania and Bulgaria joining the Schengen Zone, tourists can now enjoy border-free travel

As of 1 January 2025, Romania and Bulgaria have officially joined the Schengen Area, marking a significant milestone in European travel. The two Balkan nations, which have been members of the European Union since 2007, are now fully integrated into the visa-free travel zone. This change eliminates border checks for land travel between these countries and other Schengen member states, enhancing seamless movement across the region.

The Schengen Area, a visa-free zone encompassing 23 of the 27 EU member states, as well as Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, allows travellers to move freely without border restrictions. A single Schengen visa issued by any member nation grants access to all other Schengen countries, making it a cornerstone of ease for European exploration.