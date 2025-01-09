With Romania and Bulgaria joining the Schengen Zone, tourists can now enjoy border-free travel

As of 1 January 2025, Romania and Bulgaria have officially joined the Schengen Area, marking a significant milestone in European travel. The two Balkan nations, which have been members of the European Union since 2007, are now fully integrated into the visa-free travel zone. This change eliminates border checks for land travel between these countries and other Schengen member states, enhancing seamless movement across the region.
The Schengen Area, a visa-free zone encompassing 23 of the 27 EU member states, as well as Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, allows travellers to move freely without border restrictions. A single Schengen visa issued by any member nation grants access to all other Schengen countries, making it a cornerstone of ease for European exploration.
Romania and Bulgaria’s journey to full membership has been long, marked by years of partial inclusion. While border checks for air and maritime travel had previously been lifted, restrictions at land borders remained, largely due to concerns over illegal migration. Austria, in particular, had been a vocal opponent, blocking their entry into the zone over fears of increased migratory pressures.
However, diplomatic efforts bore fruit in late 2024. Following critical discussions in Budapest involving interior ministers from Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania, Austria agreed to lift its veto. This paved the way for EU interior ministers to finalise the decision in December 2024, cementing Romania and Bulgaria’s full integration into the Schengen Area.
With this expansion, the Schengen Area continues to enable unprecedented connectivity, facilitating free movement for millions of travellers daily. The inclusion of Romania and Bulgaria further strengthens its accessibility, ensuring a more unified European travel experience.
For travellers, this means that exploring Europe just became even more convenient, with the Balkan region offering unrestricted access to the rest of the Schengen network. As of the new year, Europe’s vision of seamless travel takes another step forward, promising exciting opportunities for cultural exchange and tourism.
For more travel news updates, watch out Indulge and Xplore, The New Indian Express.