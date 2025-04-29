Travelling to Turkey? Four things that would make your travel a memorable experience

Immensely beautiful, immensely popular and one which gives you the picture perfect frame everywhere you point, is the country of Turkey. One of the luxurious yet affordable places to visit is Turkey and if you are planning to make a trip to this beautiful town, here are a few things to be mindful of.
What should you keep in mind before you start exploring the wonderful city of Turkey?
Carry Cash
First and foremost once you land in Turkey you must get your currency exchanged and always keep cash on you. Even in the world of digital payments, several Turkish shops and eateries prefer to deal with cash as they are situated in the older part of the country and nearer to rural areas where the world works in the traditional ways. Turkish Lira (TRY) is the official currency which can be easily exchanged at airports, ATM’s and exchange offices. But for street shopping, which is a must in Turkey, transportation and other miscellaneous requirements, keeping cash in hand is mandatory.
Pick up smart transportation
Transportation in Turkey is reasonable and reliable. Public transport like metro, tram and buses operate in across all major cities like Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir. You may also opt for ferry rides for a perfect view, leisurely travel and an unforgettable experience. If required, domestic flights can also be booked which are affordable and quicker than long and taxing bus or train rides. For all in-land public transportation it is recommended to keep cash in hand.
Be mindful of your appearance and gestures
While in turkey, dressing up modestly is a basic rule. With several religious monuments present throughout the area, it is seen respectful and polite of the local culture if one dresses up modestly. Public display of affection like getting too close, kissing or hugging is often not seen positively especially in rural and conservative areas or near traditional and religious monuments. Moreover, one needs to know a few basic gestures and how different it may mean in Istanbul and their colloquial use. The okay sign formed by the thumb and forefinger is often seen as offensive or pointing your finger at someone is rude and an upward nod will mean a refusal.
Brush up your basic Turkish
As they say, it is best to learn a few local words no matter whichever new place you visit and Turkey is therefore no exception. Hello meaning Merhaba, Good morning meaning Gunaydin, Please meaning Lutfen, Sorry meaning Affedersiniz and more should be crystal clear in your vocabulary before landing in Turkey.