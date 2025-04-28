Digha Jagannath Mandir: Opening date, rules and significance

Taking a detour from being a beloved seaside escape for Bengal, Digha is on its path into becoming a spiritual beacon now. With the grand inauguration of the newly constructed Lord Jagannath Temple just hours away, the beach town is bursting with tourists, excitement and devotion. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has personally reviewed the temple premises, accompanied by monks and Radharaman Das, Vice President of Kolkata ISKCON.

When is the Digha Jagannath Temple opening?

After her visit, she announced that the inauguration ceremony will officially take place on April 30, the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya. As promised by the CM herself, preparations and rituals have already started 48 hours ahead of the main event, transforming Digha into a festive wonderland with the Chief Minister also pledging a donation of ₹5,00,001 towards the creation of the first golden broom to be used in the upcoming Rath Yatra celebrations.