Digha Jagannath Mandir: Opening date, rules and significance

Taking a detour from being a beloved seaside escape for Bengal, Digha is on its path into becoming a spiritual beacon now. With the grand inauguration of the newly constructed Lord Jagannath Temple just hours away, the beach town is bursting with tourists, excitement and devotion. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has personally reviewed the temple premises, accompanied by monks and Radharaman Das, Vice President of Kolkata ISKCON.
After her visit, she announced that the inauguration ceremony will officially take place on April 30, the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya. As promised by the CM herself, preparations and rituals have already started 48 hours ahead of the main event, transforming Digha into a festive wonderland with the Chief Minister also pledging a donation of ₹5,00,001 towards the creation of the first golden broom to be used in the upcoming Rath Yatra celebrations.
What Makes the Jagannath Temple in Digha so special
Digha's Jagannath Temple is an ode to the legendary Jagannath Temple of Puri, it has been designed as a near-replica in both scale and spirit and stands proudly at a height of 65 metres (213 feet), making it one of the tallest temple structures in the region. It has also been constructed in traditional Kalingan architectural style, highlighting the grandeur of the eastern Indian temple architecture that further gets completed with a soaring vimana/ tower— commanding attention from afar.
Another feather in the temple's hat of majesticity, the flooring is made from premium Vietnamese marble whereas the main structure has been constructed using the celebrated Banshi Hills sandstone from Rajasthan– a symbol of strength and timeless beauty. With every nook of the temple reciting a story– thanks to the intricate designs and sculptural masterpieces, the story is a nod to India’s rich spiritual and architectural heritage.
A Marvel in Scale and Spirit
With a sprawling spread of 22 acres near the Digha railway station, the Jagannath Temple– dedicated to Lord Jagannath and his siblings Subhadra and Balabhadra is nothing short of monumental for Bengal. Built at an estimated cost of ₹250 crore, the temple stands strong as a testament to Bengal’s commitment to preserving and celebrating its spiritual heritage.
The temple complex, with its grand architecture, landscaped surroundings, and community spaces, promises to become a major pilgrimage destination — drawing in not just devotees but also architecture enthusiasts from all over the country.
Countdown to Consecration: Ceremonies and Security in Full Swing
The sacred rituals have already begun. On April 29, a day before the formal inauguration, a yagya (fire ceremony) will be performed to invoke blessings ahead of the Pran Pratishtha — the consecration of the deities. The main inauguration ceremony is set to take place on April 30, with the divine moment marked precisely between 3:00 PM and 3:10 PM.
Meanwhile elaborate security arrangements are underway to manage the huge influx of visitors Both private security agencies and state police forces have been deployed, ensuring tight crowd management. Special care is being taken with multiple entry and exit gates to avoid overcrowding and ensure a smooth, safe darshan experience for all.
The CM is personally overseeing every detail of the preparations and has directed that only a limited number of VIPs and ministers attend the event to avoid inconveniencing the public.
(By Archisha Mazumdar)