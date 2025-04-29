5 offbeat places in India to escape the heat this summer

The Pahalgam incident has left many travellers reevaluating their travel plans in Kashmir. But don’t worry, India has plenty of serene, cooler and equally beautiful destinations to explore. If you’re looking for something a bit more unique and off the beaten path, these fast offbeat summer destinations across India are perfect for you. From tranquil hill stations to remote valleys, these hidden gems will offer the cool breeze and peaceful surroundings you’re craving.
Spiti Valley
Spiti Valley, tucked away in the Himachal Pradesh mountains, is a perfect offbeat destination for those seeking solitude and adventure. Known for its stark landscapes and ancient monasteries, this cold desert offers breathtaking views and an unparalleled cultural experience. Visit the Tabo Monastery, trek to the Pin Valley and marvel at the rugged beauty of the remote region.
Gokarna
Unlike its bustling neighbour, Goa, Gokarna in Karnataka remains a serene, less-commercialised beach destination. With untouched beaches like Om Beach, Kudle Beach and Half Moon Beach, it’s perfect for beach lovers looking for peace, yoga retreats and water sports without the crowds.
Mandu
Mandu, located in Madhya Pradesh, is an offbeat destination that is perfect for history enthusiasts. With its stunning Afghan architecture, ancient forts and serene lakes, Mandu offers a joureny into India’s rich past. Visit the Rani Roopmati Mahal and the Jahaz Mahal and take it in the beautiful landscapes of this lesser-known historical treasure.
Majuli Island
Majuli, situated in Assam on the Brahmaputra River, is the world’s largest river island. This serene haven is perfect for those looking for peace, culture and natural beauty. Explore the satras (Vaishnavite monasteries), enjoy the quiet life and experience the rich tribal culture of the region.
Tirthan Valley
Tirthan Valley, located in Himachal Pradesh, is a lesser-known gem for nature lovers. The valley offers spectacular views of the Great Himalayan National Park, with opportunities for trout fishing, hiking and riverside camping. It’s a great place to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of city life and reconnect with nature in its purest form.