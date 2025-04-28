Char Dham 2025: What’s so special about Rudraprayag?

Cradled in the lap of the Garhwal Himalayas, Rudraprayag is one of Uttarakhand’s most soulful destinations. Known for the sacred confluence of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers, Rudraprayag is a key stop in the Char Dham yatra. The town blends spirituality, natural beauty, and ancient history into an unforgettable experience. Roughly 140 km from Dehradun, Rudraprayag has long been a revered stopover for pilgrims making their way to Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Why Rudraprayag should be your next Himalayan getaway

But in recent years, it has also quietly become a favourite for travellers seeking tranquility and a deeper connection with the mountains. Whether you’re seeking a religious retreat, a base for your Himalayan adventures, or simply a peaceful escape from city life, Rudraprayag promises an experience that's as moving as the mighty rivers that shape its land.