When is the Char Dham Yatra 2025 starting? Here's everything you need to know

The sacred Char Dham Yatra, a major pilgrimage route for Hindus, is gearing up to kick off this year on April 30, 2025, attracting thousands of devotees from all over India and beyond. This sacred journey to the holy sites of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath is seen as a pathway to spiritual liberation and inner tranquillity.
The temples at Yamunotri and Gangotri will open their doors on April 30, followed by Kedarnath on May 2, and Badrinath on May 4. To facilitate a smooth flow of pilgrims, the Uttarakhand government has ramped up preparations and increased the online registration quota to 75 per cent, reserving 25 per cent for those who prefer to register offline. This adjustment aims to improve crowd management and enhance the overall experience for pilgrims.
Now, Aadhaar-based registration is a must, with access to darshan strictly limited to the date chosen during booking. Devotees can register at registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in or through the Tourist Care Uttarakhand app. For those who prefer to register in person, counters will be set up in locations like Guptkashi, Gauchar, Damta, and Heena.
This year’s Yatra theme—‘Sugam, Sukhad aur Surakshit (Easy, Pleasant, and Safe)’ is being supported by on-the-ground enhancements such as improved traffic management and water facilities. Authorities are also promoting PM Modi’s ‘Aaj Se Thoda Kum’ message to encourage healthier food options for pilgrims. To enrich the travel experience, destinations like the Valley of Flowers, Auli, and Harshil Valley are being recommended, alongside homestay options to support local communities.
The Char Dham Yatra consists of four ancient temples nestled in the majestic Himalayas—Yamunotri (dedicated to Goddess Yamuna), Gangotri (honouring Goddess Ganga), Kedarnath (devoted to Lord Shiva), and Badrinath (sacred to Lord Vishnu). Together, these sites embody the spiritual core of Hinduism and are believed to cleanse devotees of their sins, guiding them toward moksha (liberation). This pilgrimage is more than just a religious trek; it’s a true test of endurance, faith, and devotion, drawing millions each year.