Amarnath yatra 2025: Foods banned and allowed for pilgrims this year

To help pilgrims adhere to these dietary guidelines, langars (community kitchens) run by religious and non-profit organisations will provide nutritious meals throughout the yatra.

To support these dietary norms, the Shrine Board will reportedly deploy checkpoints along the route and coordinate with langars (community kitchens) to ensure they serve only approved food items. Signage and volunteers will help educate pilgrims along the way.

By following these guidelines, devotees can undertake a safer, healthier, and spiritually enriching Amarnath Yatra in 2025.