Good Friday 2025: The sweet significance of hot cross buns

From pagan ritual to Christian tradition

The origin of hot cross buns can be traced back centuries, possible even to pre-Christian, pagan traditions, where small round cakes were offered to mark the arrival of spring and to honour the goddess Eostre. These buns often had a cross-like mark on top — though then it symbolised the four quarters of the moon of the changing of season. With the rise of Christianity, the symbolic meaning of the cross evolved and the buns became associated with Lenten fasting and the Easter season, especially Good Friday. By the 12th century, English monks were known to bake similar buns and mark them with a cross in honour of the crucifixion.

A bun so special, it was once regulated

In Elizabethan England, hot cross buns were considered so sacred that a 1592 decree restricted their sale to just three specific occasions: Good Friday, Chirstimas and funerals. The buns were thought to have medicinal and protective powers.

Some households believed that keeping a hot cross bun from Good Friday would ensure good health and even ward off evil spirit. Sailors would carry them on voyages to protect against shipwrecks and farmers would hang them in barns to protect livestock. In many homes, a bun baked on Good Friday was kept for a full year, with a piece broken off and given to the sick as a remedy.