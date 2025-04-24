Chakrata: Why is this quaint Uttarakhand tourist spot gaining momentum?

Here are some experiences that you must engage in while visiting Chakrata

Sunset views

Only 20-minutes from Chakrata will take you to Chilmiri Neck which offers stunning views of the mountains. This is that one place you would not want to miss at the end of the day and catch the last of the sun’s rays before it sets. Let all your day’s tiredness go away as you watch the sunset from this point and soak in the peace and tranquility.

Birdwatching adventure

If you have immense patience and an amazing camera, then head over to Deoban which is a paradise for birdwatchers. At an elevation of 2,200 meters, amidst the lush deodar forests, you would find a variety of birds ranging from the Himalayan Woodpecker to the Yellow Crowned woodpecker. Apart from the birds, you can also experience mesmerising views of the snow-clad mountains.