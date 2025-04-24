Chakrata: Why is this quaint Uttarakhand tourist spot gaining momentum?

Planning a summer vacation? Is Chakrata on your list? This quaint tourist spot in Uttarakhand is gaining popularity over the years and attracting many. With spectacular view points and adventurous hikes or cave hunting, there are lots to do around the place. Here is why Chakrata should be on your travel list this summer.
How and when to visit Chakrata?
Ideally it is best to visit the place between October to June since the weather is pleasant. It is best avoided in the monsoons due to the wet and muddy roads which can often lead to landslides and road blockage.
There are three ways to reach Chakrata. If you are flying then the nearest airport is Jolly Grant airport at Dehra Dun which is approx. 113-117 kms away by road. The nearest Railway station is Dehra Dun which is around 87 kilometeres away. If you are in the mood for a long drive or bus ride then it is about 4 hours from Dehra Dun and 9 hours from New Delhi.
Here are some experiences that you must engage in while visiting Chakrata
Sunset views
Only 20-minutes from Chakrata will take you to Chilmiri Neck which offers stunning views of the mountains. This is that one place you would not want to miss at the end of the day and catch the last of the sun’s rays before it sets. Let all your day’s tiredness go away as you watch the sunset from this point and soak in the peace and tranquility.
Birdwatching adventure
If you have immense patience and an amazing camera, then head over to Deoban which is a paradise for birdwatchers. At an elevation of 2,200 meters, amidst the lush deodar forests, you would find a variety of birds ranging from the Himalayan Woodpecker to the Yellow Crowned woodpecker. Apart from the birds, you can also experience mesmerising views of the snow-clad mountains.
Indulge in caving adventures
Do you love to explore hidden corners of the earth like dark caves with inscriptions, rugged topography which are nestled between the unforgettable views? Then wear your walking shoes, pack your caving essentials and head over to the Budher caves , also called Miola caves.
Trek to see the views
Pack your hiking or trekking essentials and hop in for a 5 kms road to fun. If you are an experienced trekker then a map would suffice else amateurs can opt for a group with a guide to navigate the way. Trek thorugh the deodar forest till you reach Tiger Falls which is one of the highest waterfalls of India at 312 feet. Don’t forget to pack your picnic bags too, to have a quiet meal after all the hard work.