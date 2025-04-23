Step into a painting: This French Airbnb lets you sleep in Van Gogh’s famous Arles bedroom
Imagine waking up in a room that feels like it was painted into existence by Vincent Van Gogh himself. Nestled in the charming village of Charroux in central France, a truly one-of-a-kind Airbnb invites guests to experience a night inside a real-life rendition of Van Gogh’s iconic Bedroom in Arles.
Van Gogh’s bedroom recreated as Airbnb in French village
This creative endeavour comes from the talented sculptor François Lassere and his daughter, artist and fossil restorer Elsa McCallister. They opened this immersive art-and-hospitality experience to guests in March 2025, having painstakingly transformed Van Gogh’s 1888 painting into a three-dimensional space, capturing every detail—the tilted chairs, the rustic wooden bed, and the thick, textured walls that reflect the artist’s distinctive brushwork. What was once a simple room has been turned into a gateway to the 19th century, brought to life through vibrant colours, skilled craftsmanship, and boundless creativity.
A night inside Van Gogh’s world
Situated at 4 Boulevard de la Chaume du Vent, the apartment offers more than just visual appeal. Its rustic charm is thoughtfully combined with modern amenities—a cosy mattress, a fully equipped kitchen, a lounge area, a terrace, a bathroom, and private parking.
A hidden screen showcases Van Gogh-themed visuals, enhancing the immersive experience. Guests also have access to a mini private museum on-site, featuring reproductions of artwork, personal letters, and interactive exhibits that provide insight into Van Gogh’s life and his complex genius. To top it all off, visitors are treated to a local apéritif and a special keepsake: a small piece of art gifted to each guest.
A hidden gem in one of France’s prettiest villages
Beyond the bedroom, Charroux itself is a stunning medieval village celebrated for its historic allure, lavender gardens, and artisanal shops. Whether you’re an ardent art enthusiast or a traveller in search of something truly special, this Airbnb promises an unforgettable journey into the heart of Van Gogh’s imagination.