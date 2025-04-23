Step into a painting: This French Airbnb lets you sleep in Van Gogh’s famous Arles bedroom

Situated at 4 Boulevard de la Chaume du Vent, the apartment offers more than just visual appeal. Its rustic charm is thoughtfully combined with modern amenities—a cosy mattress, a fully equipped kitchen, a lounge area, a terrace, a bathroom, and private parking.

A hidden screen showcases Van Gogh-themed visuals, enhancing the immersive experience. Guests also have access to a mini private museum on-site, featuring reproductions of artwork, personal letters, and interactive exhibits that provide insight into Van Gogh’s life and his complex genius. To top it all off, visitors are treated to a local apéritif and a special keepsake: a small piece of art gifted to each guest.