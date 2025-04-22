How to plan a coolcation with friends without breaking the bank

With much of India feeling the heat this summer, an increasing number of young travellers are opting for ‘coolcations’ - budget-friendly escapes designed to beat the sweltering temperatures. These trips typically highlight hill stations, lakeside towns, and breezy coastal getaways that provide a refreshing break without emptying your wallet.
1. Go to lesser-known spots with cooler climates
Forget the usual summer hotspots. Instead, explore destinations that boast similar weather but are less crowded and more budget-friendly. Places like Chaukori in Uttarakhand, Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, or Vagamon in Kerala not only offer a pleasant climate but also unique local experiences. Even quick getaways to hill towns near major cities, such as Panchgani, Coorg, or Yercaud, can be ideal for a short, refreshing retreat.
2. Travel midweek and opt for budget accommodations
Travelling during the week often means lower costs for transport and lodging. Consider offbeat options like homestays, hostels, or charming boutique hotels. These alternatives not only provide better value but also create more personal experiences. Booking in advance and steering clear of peak travel times can help you stretch your budget even further.
3. Plan relaxing activities and avoid the midday sun
Structure your itinerary around early mornings and late afternoons. Think morning hikes, lakeside lounging, or evening strolls instead of sightseeing under the blazing sun. Enjoying a swim in cool rivers or unwinding in shaded local cafés can help you savor the destination without overheating.
4. Pack wisely and keep yourself hydrated
Don’t forget sun protection like hats, sunglasses, and lightweight cotton clothing. Bring along a reusable water bottle and consider hydration packs or simple lemon water to stay refreshed throughout the day.
5. Take advantage of group deals and discounts
Many travel platforms offer special summer promotions for group bookings. Keep an eye out for combo deals on transport and accommodation that can help you save even more when traveling as a group.
A well-planned coolcation allows you to relax, enjoy the summer, and still stay within your budget!