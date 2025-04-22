Vietjet launches direct flights to Con Dao, Vietnam’s lesser-explored island

Flexible Ticket Class Options

Travellers can choose between two ticket classes on these routes: Eco, which includes 7kg of carry-on baggage and SkyBoss, which offers additional perks including 7kg of carry-on and 7kg of checked baggage, alongside priority services.

This expansion comes on the heels of Vietjet’s growing presence in India, with two new non-stop routes from Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Ho Chi Minh City. The airline now boasts an impressive ten direct connections between India and Vietnam, operating 78 flights weekly. These routes link key Indian cities — New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru — with Vietnam’s vibrant hubs: Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang.