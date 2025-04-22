Vietjet launches direct flights to Con Dao, Vietnam’s lesser-explored island

Vietnam’s leading new-age carrier, Vietjet, has unveiled two new domestic routes connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to the mesmerising island of Con Dao — an archipelago long cloaked in mystery, natural splendour and spiritual depth. These highly anticipated services now bring one of Vietnam’s most treasured destinations within easy reach for both local and international travellers.
New Flights to Con Dao
Taking off with a combined 28 round-trip flights weekly, Vietjet’s new routes promise convenience and flexibility. From Hanoi, two morning departures whisk passengers to Con Dao in just 2 hours and 10 minutes. Similarly, from Ho Chi Minh City, a pair of daily morning flights offer a breezy 40-minute escape to this island paradise.
Island of Beauty and History
Nestled off Vietnam’s southern coast in the Ba Ria–Vung Tau province, Con Dao is famed for its powdery white beaches, crystalline waters, lush tropical forests, and its haunting history as a former prison island during the French colonial era. Today, it stands as a place of deep spiritual resonance and ecological wonder — a rare blend that few destinations can claim.
Top Things to Do Con Dao
Beyond its sun-kissed beaches and serene seascapes, Con Dao offers visitors a profound journey through time and nature. Wander through the hauntingly powerful Con Dao Prison complex, visit the revered tomb of national heroine Vo Thi Sau, or explore the untouched marine life at Con Dao National Park. Don’t miss Dam Trau Beach — often dubbed Vietnam’s most beautiful — where golden sands meet the jungle. For the adventurous, diving and snorkelling trips reveal colourful coral reefs and sea turtles in their natural habitat.
Flexible Ticket Class Options
Travellers can choose between two ticket classes on these routes: Eco, which includes 7kg of carry-on baggage and SkyBoss, which offers additional perks including 7kg of carry-on and 7kg of checked baggage, alongside priority services.
This expansion comes on the heels of Vietjet’s growing presence in India, with two new non-stop routes from Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Ho Chi Minh City. The airline now boasts an impressive ten direct connections between India and Vietnam, operating 78 flights weekly. These routes link key Indian cities — New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru — with Vietnam’s vibrant hubs: Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang.