What's the best time to visit Puducherry? Here's a seasonal guide

Ever wanted to wander about in cobbled streets lined with pastel villas and bougainvillaea while sipping a café au lait—without leaving India? Run to Puducherry! Also known as Pondicherry, this sun-drenched seaside town offers a delightful mix of French colonial elegance, Tamil culture, and spiritual tranquility.

Whether you’re here for the buttery croissants in White Town or the meditative calm of ashrams, timing your visit right makes all the difference. It doesn’t matter if you’re chasing sunsets, soul-searching in ashrams, or café-hopping in White Town, this coastal gem delivers—at its own relaxed pace.

Planning a trip to Puducherry? Here’s when to go, what to expect, and how to make the most of your stay