Headed to Dooars? 5 unmissable spots you need to bookmark

When the summer sun starts to feel a little too familiar and the city heat clings like second skin, most folks look north—towards Darjeeling’s misty mall road, Sikkim’s zen retreats, or Kalimpong’s postcard views. But nestled snugly at the Himalayan foothills, just where Bengal starts blurring into Bhutan, is a lesser-known wonderland called Dooars. A land of stories whispered by sal forests, rivers that twirl like silver ribbons, and tea gardens that stretch like green lullabies—it’s wild, serene, and absolutely bucket-list-worthy.

What are the best sites to see in Dooars?

Stretching from the Teesta to the Sankosh rivers, and spilling over from Bengal into Assam, Dooars is more than just a detour. It’s a slow travel dream. Think: road trips where your playlists melt into birdsong, early morning safaris through tiger territory, and evenings wrapped in forest stillness.

The best way to explore? Rent a car from Siliguri or New Jalpaiguri, carry light layers, and apply for forest permits in advance. Ditch the cookie-cutter hotels for treehouses, homestays, and riverside eco-resorts. Luxury is overrated when the fireflies are doing all the decorating. Here are five places in Dooars that deserve a spot on your summer travel map: