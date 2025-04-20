Headed to Dooars? 5 unmissable spots you need to bookmark

When the summer sun starts to feel a little too familiar and the city heat clings like second skin, most folks look north—towards Darjeeling’s misty mall road, Sikkim’s zen retreats, or Kalimpong’s postcard views. But nestled snugly at the Himalayan foothills, just where Bengal starts blurring into Bhutan, is a lesser-known wonderland called Dooars. A land of stories whispered by sal forests, rivers that twirl like silver ribbons, and tea gardens that stretch like green lullabies—it’s wild, serene, and absolutely bucket-list-worthy.
Stretching from the Teesta to the Sankosh rivers, and spilling over from Bengal into Assam, Dooars is more than just a detour. It’s a slow travel dream. Think: road trips where your playlists melt into birdsong, early morning safaris through tiger territory, and evenings wrapped in forest stillness.
The best way to explore? Rent a car from Siliguri or New Jalpaiguri, carry light layers, and apply for forest permits in advance. Ditch the cookie-cutter hotels for treehouses, homestays, and riverside eco-resorts. Luxury is overrated when the fireflies are doing all the decorating. Here are five places in Dooars that deserve a spot on your summer travel map:
Chilapata
Tucked like a secret between Jaldapara and Buxa Tiger Reserve, Chilapata is the kind of forest that breathes mystery. Dense, deep green, and drenched in wildlife—from one-horned rhinos and Indian bison to leopards that lurk and butterflies that dazzle—this is a place where nature writes its own script. Add to that the crumbling Nalraja Garh ruins from the Gupta era, and you've got a forest walk that’s equal parts National Geographic and Indiana Jones.
Raimatang
Hidden in the shadows of Bhutan’s hills, Raimatang is the Dooars’ best-kept whisper. A forest-fringed village set by a gurgling river, it’s where you go when your soul is tired of sightseeing and just wants to sit still for a while. Spot hornbills over your morning tea, hike to secret spots like Lepchakha and Chunabhati, and climb the watchtower for views that will make your heart do a little summersault. It’s not just a destination—it’s a detox.
Mongpong
If the idea of sipping chai by a river while geese glide past sounds like your kind of therapy, Mongpong is calling. Just 45 minutes from Siliguri, this sleepy hamlet sits at the edge of Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary with the mighty Teesta flowing right by. A favourite with birders and peace-seekers alike, Mongpong hosts migratory beauties like pintail ducks, mallards, and bar-headed geese. Throw in a visit to Washabari Tea Estate and a photo stop at the iconic Coronation Bridge, and you’ve got a weekend that feels like a deep exhale.
Gajoldoba
Only 10 km from Siliguri but a world away in spirit, Gajoldoba is where riverside serenity meets spiritual lore. Built around a tranquil reservoir on the Teesta, it draws migratory birds from faraway lands—Central Asia, Ladakh, maybe even heaven if you ask the locals. Nearby Baikunthapur Forest is laced with mythology—legend has it Lord Krishna once sought refuge here with Rukmini. Today, it’s fast becoming a favourite for eco-travellers and those chasing silence. End your Dooars journey here, and you’ll carry its hush in your bones for weeks.