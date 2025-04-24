Sundarbans: 4 unforgettable experiences beyond the tiger

Four experiences that you must have when in Sundarban

Boat Safari

Sundarban is the land of mangroves which are best experienced from the river. Thus if you make a trip to this place do not miss out on the Boat Safaris. Most resorts, in fact, offer their own safaris and it would be a good deal to opt for them, or you can opt for one with the forest department. Around an hour or two of floating on the river, looking at scenic views and listening to your guide filling you in with stories and legends, is an experience to cherish. Catch glimpses of the mangrove habitat including crocodiles, otters, mudskippers, and exotic birds. Of course, many boat safaris also provide you with some on-the-go snacks and if you are really lucky then maybe a tiger spotting!

Searching the Tiger and other animals

When in Sundarban, how can you not go on a tiger trail? Some of the best spots to patiently wait for a glimpse include Sajnekhali, Sudhanyakhali, and Dobanki Watch towers. But it is recommended to mentally prepare yourself that you might not catch a glimpse too even after waiting for hours. But the experience and fun lies in the thrill of waiting for a tiger. That adrenaline pumping anticipation should not be missed. And even if you do not catch a glimpse of the tigers, you still go back home with some of the best views. But do not be too disappointed as the Sajnekhali Wildlife Sanctuary becomes your saviour and gives you glimpses of several other animals and birds.