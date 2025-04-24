Sundarbans: 4 unforgettable experiences beyond the tiger

You take the name Sundarban and the first image that comes with it is that of the Royal Bengal Tiger. Although the tiger sighting is pure luck, there are several other unforgettable experiences that would make your trip to Sunderban worth the while. Here’s a glimpse of how you can plan your trip to this land of Mangroves.
What is the best time to make a trip to Sundarban?
While Sundarban can be visited all year round, it is best to know what can be sighted before packing your bags. The ideal time for wildlife spotting with a pleasant weather and an unforgettable safari is between November to March. Between June to September, it is the monsoon season and the landscape can be muddy and risky. Also, due to flooding and tidal issues, water safaris may not be available. April to June is the peak summer months. If you can brave the heat and be satisfied with no or very few wildlife spotting, then making a trip should definitely be on your cards.
How to reach Sundarban from Kolkata?
There are several ways to reach Sundarban. One can take a train from Kolkata to Canning which will take 1.5 hours. Then hop on to a local auto/ van / toto which are shareable, and get down at Gosaba or Godkhali Jetty. One can board a motorboat from there to the hotel. If you prefer coming by road then take your car directly to the hotel. There are several eco-resorts, jungle camps and homestays that welcome guests throughout the year. But is it suggested that you make prior reservations before walking in.
Four experiences that you must have when in Sundarban
Boat Safari
Sundarban is the land of mangroves which are best experienced from the river. Thus if you make a trip to this place do not miss out on the Boat Safaris. Most resorts, in fact, offer their own safaris and it would be a good deal to opt for them, or you can opt for one with the forest department. Around an hour or two of floating on the river, looking at scenic views and listening to your guide filling you in with stories and legends, is an experience to cherish. Catch glimpses of the mangrove habitat including crocodiles, otters, mudskippers, and exotic birds. Of course, many boat safaris also provide you with some on-the-go snacks and if you are really lucky then maybe a tiger spotting!
Searching the Tiger and other animals
When in Sundarban, how can you not go on a tiger trail? Some of the best spots to patiently wait for a glimpse include Sajnekhali, Sudhanyakhali, and Dobanki Watch towers. But it is recommended to mentally prepare yourself that you might not catch a glimpse too even after waiting for hours. But the experience and fun lies in the thrill of waiting for a tiger. That adrenaline pumping anticipation should not be missed. And even if you do not catch a glimpse of the tigers, you still go back home with some of the best views. But do not be too disappointed as the Sajnekhali Wildlife Sanctuary becomes your saviour and gives you glimpses of several other animals and birds.
Experience the village and local culture
It is recommended to spend a day interacting with and understanding the local culture of the place. From marveling at the honey collectors who brave the bees, to watching villagers cook local recipes with age-old culinary techniques, is a treat to the eyes. Local music, dance, and handicrafts are also equally famous and must be carried home as gifts or souvenirs. Moreover, legends like Bonbibi are very famous in Sunderbans. It is recommended that you ideally watch the performances which happen regularly in the village or at resorts, but if not, then at least listen to the story from a local with all the expressions and actions.
Delta Magic
Watch the sunset or the sunrise over the Delta from a watch tower or a boat on the Matla river. The golden hues reflecting over the water ripples amidst the sounds and sights of the jungle give off a serene and surreal vibe. This experience is just for the eyes, but yes, it can be captured through photography too. During either of the times, especially during winters, a host of migratory birds can be seen and that would tick off bird watching from your checklist too.