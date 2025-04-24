Ladakh tourism stakeholders raise concerns about advisories after the J&K terror attack causes panic cancellations

In response to a wave of booking cancellations following the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, tourism stakeholders in Ladakh on Wednesday reassured both domestic and international tourists that the Union Territory (UT) remains a safe and peaceful destination. They also urged authorities to address and rectify “misleading” travel advisories that may be deterring potential visitors.

The incident in question occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Pahalgam, where terrorists opened fire, killing 26 individuals, most of whom were tourists. It marks the deadliest terror attack in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

Ladakh tourism could be “severely affected,” says President of the All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association

In solidarity with the victims, Ladakh observed a complete shutdown, with both Leh and Kargil districts witnessing a closure of shops and businesses. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for later in the day, jointly organised by representatives from the Buddhist, Muslim, and Christian communities, along with local trade and tourism associations.