Ladakh tourism stakeholders raise concerns about advisories after the J&K terror attack causes panic cancellations

In response to a wave of booking cancellations following the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, tourism stakeholders in Ladakh on Wednesday reassured both domestic and international tourists that the Union Territory (UT) remains a safe and peaceful destination. They also urged authorities to address and rectify “misleading” travel advisories that may be deterring potential visitors.
The incident in question occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Pahalgam, where terrorists opened fire, killing 26 individuals, most of whom were tourists. It marks the deadliest terror attack in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike.
In solidarity with the victims, Ladakh observed a complete shutdown, with both Leh and Kargil districts witnessing a closure of shops and businesses. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for later in the day, jointly organised by representatives from the Buddhist, Muslim, and Christian communities, along with local trade and tourism associations.
Following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, it has maintained a reputation as a terrorism-free and tranquil region.
However, recent travel advisories issued by countries including the United States and the United Kingdom, in response to the Pahalgam attack, have mistakenly categorised Ladakh under Jammu and Kashmir, raising concerns among prospective travellers.
Rigzin Wangmo Lachic, President of the All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association, stated, “We have sent a formal letter to Ladakh Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, urging him to engage with the Union Ministry of External Affairs. These advisories, if left unaddressed, could severely impact the region’s tourism at the very start of the season.”
Lachic added that the association strongly condemns the “unfortunate terrorist attack” in J&K and supports all initiatives aimed at ensuring justice for the victims. The letter emphasised that the inclusion of Ladakh in the advisories was based on “outdated or misrepresented information” and did not reflect the ground reality.
“Ladakh continues to be peaceful, safe, and welcoming for all travellers,” she noted, while expressing concern over the growing number of cancellations driven by confusion.
“A formal statement from the UT administration clarifying that Ladakh remains secure and hospitable would greatly help restore traveller confidence,” Lachic suggested.
Meanwhile, religious and civic leaders in Ladakh also voiced their condemnation of the attack. Sheikh Nazir Mehdi Mohammadi, President of the Jamiat-ul-Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil, said, “Such attacks are a threat to humanity and must be condemned universally, irrespective of region or religion.”
“Terrorism, whether in Kashmir or anywhere else, endangers innocent lives. It is imperative that all peace-loving individuals stand united in rejecting such violence and demanding justice,” he added.