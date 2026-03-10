Here’s looking at music that keeps the truck drivers going

Songs lift mental strain

From his cabin, the timeless voice of Mohammed Rafi drifts softly. “Rafi sahab ki awaaz mein sukoon hai,” Muhammad says.When fatigue sets in, he lowers the volume, draws the curtains, lets the lyrics anchor him, and slips into sleep.

For 28-year-old Ajeet Yadav, who has been driving for the past five years on the treacherous Delhi–Shimla route, the mental strain is just as demanding as the physical. “One wrong turn and you’re gone,” he says. Entertainment on these roads is now digital and diverse, he keeps himself entertained with Haryanvi rap songs like Masoom Sharma and watches the latest Bollywood films, with Dhurandhaar the latest one.

The small rituals that fill the long hours on the highway are not mere leisure, they are survival mechanisms. For many drivers, family life unfolds hundreds of kilometres away. Kumar’s family - a wife and two sons - live in a village in Uttar Pradesh. Every evening, regardless of his schedule he calls them and finds solace in talking with his family. He sends them money every month. When work allows, he makes the journey back to the village.

For these drivers, the road itself becomes family. The dhabas, the long highways and fellow drivers are their constant companions. Music, films, and companionship with fellow drivers become bridges across that chasm.