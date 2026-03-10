One Piece live-action Season 2: All you need to know about the grand line debut

The wait is finally over for all the fans of the Straw Hat crew. Netflix has officially confirmed that the second season of the popular live-action adaptation is arriving today, March 10, 2026. To the delight of all the binge-watchers out there, all eight episodes are arriving at the same time as part of the second season, titled ONE PIECE: Into the Grand Line.
The release schedule has been set up as part of a global release strategy. If you are in the UK, then the episodes will be available for streaming from 8.01 am. If you are in India, then the wait will be over at 12.31 pm IST. If you are in the West Coast US, then the wait will be over at midnight. To celebrate the release of the second season, there are going to be exclusive theatrical screenings of the first two episodes in North America.
What to expect this season
Resuming from the cliffhanger that concluded the first season, Season 2 will witness the return of Iñaki Godoy as the rubber boy Monkey D. Luffy. Godoy is accompanied by his loyal crew, including Emily Rudd as Nami and Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro. This season promises to be more expansive, covering iconic arcs such as Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, and the snowy peaks of Drum Island. With a total runtime of 481 minutes—roughly 30 minutes longer than the debut season—the storytelling aims for a richer, more detailed pace.
Fresh faces and fan favourites
The casting for this season has been quite buzzworthy. Some of the highlights are Joe Manganiello as the powerful Mr. 0 and Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday. But the one casting that has everyone waiting with bated breath is Tony Tony Chopper, played by Mikaela Hoover. Other notable casting choices are Callum Kerr as the unyielding Captain Smoker and Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday.
As a third season has already been greenlit, the pressure has never been higher. Whether you are a die-hard manga fan or are new to the world of pirates, today marks the beginning of a huge new chapter in the world of One Piece.