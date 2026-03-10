One Piece live-action Season 2: All you need to know about the grand line debut

What to expect this season

Resuming from the cliffhanger that concluded the first season, Season 2 will witness the return of Iñaki Godoy as the rubber boy Monkey D. Luffy. Godoy is accompanied by his loyal crew, including Emily Rudd as Nami and Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro. This season promises to be more expansive, covering iconic arcs such as Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, and the snowy peaks of Drum Island. With a total runtime of 481 minutes—roughly 30 minutes longer than the debut season—the storytelling aims for a richer, more detailed pace.

Fresh faces and fan favourites

The casting for this season has been quite buzzworthy. Some of the highlights are Joe Manganiello as the powerful Mr. 0 and Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday. But the one casting that has everyone waiting with bated breath is Tony Tony Chopper, played by Mikaela Hoover. Other notable casting choices are Callum Kerr as the unyielding Captain Smoker and Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday.

As a third season has already been greenlit, the pressure has never been higher. Whether you are a die-hard manga fan or are new to the world of pirates, today marks the beginning of a huge new chapter in the world of One Piece.