George R. R. Martin says his relationship with House of the Dragon showrunner has turned abysmal

This situation eventually led HBO to take direct action. George R. R. Martin explained that the indifference shown towards his detailed notes for season two influenced the style of communication. “Finally, it got to a point where I was told by HBO that I should submit all my notes to them and they would give Ryan our combined notes,” George explained. This basically brought HBO in between the writer and the producer, emphasizing the level of the conflict.

This was not the first instance Martin publicly spoke about the issue. He penned an article in the year 2024, titled ‘Beware the Butterflies,’ in which he criticized various aspects of Ryan’s strategy. While his article held praise, the media covered only the criticism, George recalled in an interview. The article was taken down from the website by the network, HBO, within days of it being published, though the article was widely circulated then.

According to reports, it all came to a head during a Zoom call featuring Martin, Condal, and some HBO reps. During this call, George was said to strongly disagree with Ryan’s plan for House of the Dragon Season 3, insisting it was “no longer his story.”