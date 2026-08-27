Feasts, fears and feelings: 7 movies that turned food into a powerful narrative tool

Films and food have always gone hand in hand. While you binge-watch MasterChef you often realise that the show is exciting all the more because of the stories behind the dishes and the people preparing it. These stories are often explored in detail with some shows even reaching the Emmy stage! With TV shows like The Bear, that just ended its narrative run with Season 5, the larger audiences have now become accustomed to how food can be used as a narrative device.
With this interesting approach, many films, too, have utilised all the emotions related to food, including some suprising ones, to bring to the fore the diversity in human nature. So here are 5 films from across genres and languages that brilliantly use food to tell some insightful stories!
We cannot begin with anything else. Julie and Julia are starring Meryl Streep and Amy Adams is the quentessential food film that one cannot help but get a taste of. Blending the tale spread across two different generations, food becomes the catalyst for self-discovery and realisation of one's identity in this film. This heartwaming film is a must see.
When Dev returns to Kolkata after making it big in Paris as a chef, he has a big goal in mind — recreating is ailing mother's fish curry recipe. But returning home after 13 years comes with a huge baggage of emotions. Food just happens to be the catalyst to explore them.
Staten Island restaurateur Joe Scaravella's journey to begin a new restaurant is the focus of this 2025 film. Creating the Enoteca Maria becomes Joe's way of processing many emotions associated with her passing. With the help of all grandmothers aka the nonnas, who run the kitchen, are all unified in one purpose.
A must-watch film for those seeking a unique thriller film. This film, starring Ralph Fiennes as Chef Julian Slowik, holds many haunting surprises, making it a unique watch for viewers. Food, in this film, becomes Chef Julian's obsession and the final showdown featuring the unravelling of his mind during a bloody muti-course tasting showdown. The movie's approach and usage of food as a narrative device ultimately becomes a commentary on class structure and consumerism among the elites.
This Assamese film becomes an interesting dive into the human psyche with the taste of exotic and forbidden meats becoming the catalyst driving the film's plot. When a married doctor and a PhD student bond over this taboo obsession a certain romantic link begins ultimately leading to horrifying conclusions.
When Faizi, a trained chef returns from Europe to Kerala to help his grandfather run his modest coastal biryani restaurant, he comes to realise that food is not just a means for them t earn money. He learns of how this is a medium to excercise empathy and foster a connection within the community.
When a group of frriends from India's northeast states get together to relish a traditional wedding dish using fermented soybean — axone in one of their Delhi houses chaos ensues. As the grup struggle to find a plave to cook this dish, it unravels the racial prejudice that exists in their neighborhood. The food becomes the tool to explore themes of xenophobia and identity within the society.