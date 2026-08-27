Feasts, fears and feelings: 7 movies that turned food into a powerful narrative tool

Films and food have always gone hand in hand. While you binge-watch MasterChef you often realise that the show is exciting all the more because of the stories behind the dishes and the people preparing it. These stories are often explored in detail with some shows even reaching the Emmy stage! With TV shows like The Bear, that just ended its narrative run with Season 5, the larger audiences have now become accustomed to how food can be used as a narrative device.

With this interesting approach, many films, too, have utilised all the emotions related to food, including some suprising ones, to bring to the fore the diversity in human nature. So here are 5 films from across genres and languages that brilliantly use food to tell some insightful stories!