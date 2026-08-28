From Optimus Prime to Thaedus: Remembering the iconic voice legacy of Peter Cullen

Legendary actor and voice-artiste Peter Cullen's passing is being mourned across the globe. From Transformers to Winnie the Pooh the late seasoned actor was known for his iconic heavy-husky voice that brought immense weight and gravitas to the characters he played.
Leaving behind a legacy of an array of performances, it is impossible to forgot Peter's performances and a unique touch he brought to each. Here is a list of some of the best work from Peter Cullen animated and live-action projects he was part of while voice-acting.
Among his most recognizable voices, Peter Cullen's name is almost synonymous with The Transformers franchise. Right from the 1984 animated series to the films by Michael Bay, makers knew that there could virtually be no Optimus Prime without Peter. Even today as Linkin Park's What I've Done plays, netizens do not forget to recollect the closing lines of the film — "I am Optimus Prime and I send this message to any surviving Autobots taking refuge among the stars. We are here. We are waiting."
For generations, defined a golden age of Disney Animation. Peter Cullen as Eeyore, the perpetually sulking and pesimistic donkey, captured a comforting voice that channelled his enormous and booming vocals elegantly.
As the powerful, wise and rather secretive Viltrumite, Peter Cullen as Thaedus lent a lot to the character owing to his similarties to Optimus Prime. As one of his final voice acting roles, Thaedus's journey resembled that of Optimus Prime — a battle-tested leader with a strong sense of morality.
In one of his more underrated roles, Peter Cullen as The Predator brought a haunting range of clicks, growls and other fearsome noises, including this iconic evil laugh. As something new for the 1980s, This version of The Predator will always be iconic and stay frozen as its best portrayal.
Dungeons & Dragons the iconic cartoon show from the 1980s, introduced Peter Cullen as the formidable Venger, the main antagonist of the show. With most shows of the era portraying such villains in an over-the-top manner, Peter's mastery over the art made an evil sorcerer's conquest dramatic, malevolent and believable.
In one of his rarely spoken-about role, Peter Culln as the Hulk was a fascinating experience to come across. Giving the Hulk a fascinating and ferocious shade to his duality, this was among the many characters he played on the show.