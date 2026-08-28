From Optimus Prime to Thaedus: Remembering the iconic voice legacy of Peter Cullen

Legendary actor and voice-artiste Peter Cullen's passing is being mourned across the globe. From Transformers to Winnie the Pooh the late seasoned actor was known for his iconic heavy-husky voice that brought immense weight and gravitas to the characters he played.

Leaving behind a legacy of an array of performances, it is impossible to forgot Peter's performances and a unique touch he brought to each. Here is a list of some of the best work from Peter Cullen animated and live-action projects he was part of while voice-acting.