Avengers: Endgame was the climactic crescendo of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that brought together 11 years of story telling across 21 films that preceded it. The film, right from the beginning moments brought about a cosmic scope spanning am array of characters, each of whom had their own journey penned out down to the minute details.
The film's narrative structure struck such a personal chord with each viewers that theatres across the globe experienced similar emotions of celebrations and cheers when they saw specific moments on screen come to life. From comic frames translating to live action, to catchphrases and call-backs to earlier films in the saga having its moments, there was much to revel about for Marvel fans with this film.
Now as the makers promise an even bigger crossover event in Avengers: Doomsday, the recent announcement of Avengers Endgame: Encore has piqued everyone to revisit these specific moments again. Hence, as we look forward to this re-release of the iconic film (which will also provide an exclusive look and Doomsday), here are few of the best moments from the pool that we are looking forward to exeriencing again.
Nothing quite like witnessing an absolutely battered Cap refueled with hope as the 'blipped' heroes from Avengers: Infinity War making their return onto the battlefeild while the Portals fanfare played loudly int he background! This moment was a highly anticipated one right from the first Avengers film for fans, as it is a phrase that Captain America/Steve Rogers used heavily in the comics. As the most defining moment of the film, the dialogue made audiences cheer to deafening heights!
When a small scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron hinted at the possible chance that Setve Rogers was worthy enough to weild the hammer, it was a moment that was quickly brushed off. But years later. During the climactic battle with Thanos, when Cap summoned the hammer, the audiences collectively gasped in awe! What followed was roaring applauses and cheers as he weilded the weapon with ease and used it brilliantly to fight the Mad Titan alone. Thor's words upon realising Cap's worthiness reflected the excitement in us all — "I knew it!"
While Peter Parker/Spider-Man struggled to fend off the Chitauri army, the Nano Gauntlet containing all six Infinity Stones fell, the weapon they were trying to send back in time to ward off Thanos' hands, fell into his haPidey'sdey's struggle to keep it in hand whilst warding off the enemies became a challenge. Cap noticing his struggle tossed the Mjolnir above him, catapulting Spidey out of the spot and starting of a tiki-taka pass of sorts. From Valkyrie-led Pegasus cavalry to Pepper Potts, Gamora, Captain Marve, Scarlett Witch and the Wakandans, all came together to help Spidey attempting to bravely take on the Mad Titan themselves. It is a moment everyone will relish seeing once again in Encore.
A major reason why loyal MCU fans unanimously love Avengers: Endgame is how faithfully the film uses its history during the narrative to reminice and honour moments from the past. Right from light-hearted chuckles during their 'Time Heist' in New York during the battle they fought against Loki in The Avengers in 2012 to Thor, who feels like a faliure, meets his mother in Asgard in the 2013, there are many such moments from across the films run time that everyone is eager to relive collectively again.
In a more quieter introspective moment in the film, Tony Stark/Iron Man ponders on the question of time travel as an option to save the world, when he comes to realise that Scott Lang/Ant Man experienced time differently while being stuck in the Quantum Realm. This wablrxklao pushes him to have a eureka moment vf night as he figures out how to crack this feat. And as he does, Morgan Star, his daughter finds him adorably poking him for a sweet treat. Tony and Morgan's following exchange produces the beautiful line of "I Love You 3000", a dialogue that became viral among the netizens during the time. This another heartfelt and human moment from the film that viewers would defently want to revisit from the film.
The climax of the film comes in its final minutes when Tony Stark, in his suit of armor, cleverly snatches the Infinity War from Thanos and subsequently whilts him and his army out of exitence ending the war. But this comes with the most impactful death in the film series — his own. Toey Stark's dying moments are ones that truly touched fans immortalising the character as a top hero in the universe.