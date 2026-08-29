Avengers Endgame: Encore – The crowd-cheering MCU moments we can’t wait to relive before Doomsday

Avengers: Endgame was the climactic crescendo of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that brought together 11 years of story telling across 21 films that preceded it. The film, right from the beginning moments brought about a cosmic scope spanning am array of characters, each of whom had their own journey penned out down to the minute details.

The film's narrative structure struck such a personal chord with each viewers that theatres across the globe experienced similar emotions of celebrations and cheers when they saw specific moments on screen come to life. From comic frames translating to live action, to catchphrases and call-backs to earlier films in the saga having its moments, there was much to revel about for Marvel fans with this film.

Now as the makers promise an even bigger crossover event in Avengers: Doomsday, the recent announcement of Avengers Endgame: Encore has piqued everyone to revisit these specific moments again. Hence, as we look forward to this re-release of the iconic film (which will also provide an exclusive look and Doomsday), here are few of the best moments from the pool that we are looking forward to exeriencing again.