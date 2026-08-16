Feeling lost in MCU’s Multiverse? 8 essential films to watch before Avengers: Doomsday

A specal look from the makers of Marvel Studios' upcoming magnum opus Avengers: Doomsday has set the tone for the granduer and scale of the movie that features a vast ensemble cast. In it, we can see a host of characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the 20th Centure Fox-era X-Men characters coming together to create the fascinating combinations of interactions. The latest preview also offers a deep, insightful peek at the antagonistic character of Doom played by the inimitable Robert Downey Jr. This offers a more meaningful angle to the story which is bringing together decades worth of storytelling, character arcs, etc.

While the hype-train urges one to dive into the breakdowns and analysis of the news coming out of the story, one may feel overwhelmed when planning to do deep dive by watching or rewatching all the Marvel films from the past that knowingly or unknowingly set up this film.

To ease that process, we've got you covered with a curated list of films from the entirety of the Marvel universe that you may watch to help you prepare for the events of Avengers: Doomsday. These films maybe crucuial in understanding the different worlds that are set to collide during the runtime of Avengers: Doomsday, while also highlighting how the Multiverse incursions came to be develeoped as concept over the last few years within the MCU projects. This list has also been curated keeping in mind the need to introduce certain teams and groups that are vital to the narrative of the fifth Avengers film and may even feature in it. Have a super binging!