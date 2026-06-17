Kagurabachi enters unexpected hiatus amid rising popularity

While breaks are common in the manga industry, they often highlight the intense demands placed on creators working under weekly serialisation schedules. Some veteran authors, such as One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, have secured regular breaks after years of success. For newer creators, however, time off is far less common. Hokazono's hiatus suggests that the author has earned enough standing within the magazine to prioritize a brief rest.

According to the announcement, Kagurabachi will be on hiatus from June 29 until an unspecified date in August. No detailed reason was provided, though the statement noted that the break is intended to help ensure the series can continue to be published consistently in the future. The manga has previously featured unfinished pages due to production pressures, indicating that Hokazono may have been struggling to keep pace with the demanding schedule.

The decision also reflects a growing awareness of creator health within the manga industry. Several prominent manga artists have spoken openly about the physical and mental toll of weekly serialisation.

Bleach creator Tite Kubo has discussed the strain the workload placed on his well-being, while Hunter x Hunter creator Yoshihiro Togashi continues to face severe health challenges linked to years of intense working conditions. In recent years, publishers have increasingly allowed creators to adopt less demanding schedules, with titles such as Chainsaw Man and Black Clover transitioning away from weekly publication.

Shueisha's decision to grant Hokazono a break suggests the publisher is taking a more proactive approach to supporting one of its most promising young creators.