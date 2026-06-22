How to watch Bleach in order? A chronology for every arc, film, and OVA

While Bleach may not have expanded into as many spin-offs and franchise projects as its fellow "Big Three" anime, Naruto and One Piece, the story of Ichigo Kurosaki and his mission to guide lost souls left a lasting impact on anime fans around the world. Its strong inspiration from Japanese folklore and spiritual traditions gave the series a distinctive identity, with the Soul Reapers and supernatural beings helping it stand apart from many of its contemporaries. More than 20 years after its debut, Bleach continues to resonate with audiences thanks to its mix of action, humor, supernatural storytelling, and stylish character designs.
Over the years, the franchise has expanded beyond the original television series with multiple films, OVAs, and a long-awaited continuation that adapts the manga's final storyline. Whether you're discovering Bleach for the first time or revisiting the series after years away, here's the complete chronological viewing order
How long is the Bleach anime?
The original Bleach anime was based on the manga created by Tite Kubo and premiered in 2004 and eventually ran for 366 episodes spread across 16 seasons. The series concluded in 2012 while Kubo's manga was still ongoing. Rather than extending the anime indefinitely with filler content, the production team chose to end the show before adapting the manga's final arc.
Fans finally received good news in 2020 during the manga's 20th anniversary celebrations, when it was announced that the anime would return to adapt the concluding storyline. This revival became known as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.
The franchise also includes four theatrical films. Like many movies tied to long-running shonen anime, these stories are largely original creations and are not considered part of the manga's official canon. However, the films feature character designs by Kubo and often complement the anime with entertaining standalone adventures, additional worldbuilding, and hints toward future developments.
1. OVA: Memories in the Rain
Originally screened at Jump Festa in 2004, Memories in the Rain serves as a pilot episode for the anime adaptation. Chronologically, it is the first piece of animated Bleach content. Unfortunately, the OVA is difficult to find through official channels today. However, its story was later adapted and expanded in Episodes 8 and 9 of the anime's first season.
2. Bleach Season 1 – The Substitute Soul Reaper
Agent of the Shinigami Arc (Episodes 1–20)
This opening storyline introduces Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, and the basic concepts of Soul Reapers, Hollows, and the Soul Society.
3. Bleach Season 2 – The Entry
Soul Society: The Sneak Entry Arc (Episodes 21–41)
Ichigo and his allies begin their journey into the Soul Society in an effort to rescue Rukia before her scheduled execution.
4. Bleach Season 3 – The Rescue
Soul Society: The Rescue Arc (Episodes 42–63)
The Soul Society storyline reaches its dramatic conclusion with major battles, shocking revelations, and significant changes to the series' status quo.
5. OVA: The Sealed Sword Frenzy
Debuting during Jump Festa 2005, this standalone OVA takes place after the Soul Society arc. The story centers on a powerful Soul Reaper who was imprisoned by the Soul Society and later breaks free. As chaos spreads, Ichigo and the Gotei 13 must work together to stop the threat. The OVA offers additional insight into the Soul Society's history, including some of its triumphs and past mistakes.
6. Bleach Season 4 – The Bount
The Bount Arc (Episodes 64–91)
This anime-original storyline introduces the Bounts, a race of humans who prolong their lives by consuming souls. Although it is filler, it serves as the first major detour from the manga's narrative.
7. Bleach Season 5 – The Assault
The Bount: Assault on Soul Society Arc (Episodes 92–109)
The Bount storyline continues as the conflict escalates and shifts directly into the Soul Society.
8. Bleach the Movie: Memories of Nobody
When mysterious spiritual entities begin appearing throughout Karakura Town, Ichigo and Rukia encounter an enigmatic Soul Reaper connected to the disturbance. Among the franchise's films, Memories of Nobody fits surprisingly well within the anime's continuity and avoids major contradictions. The movie balances emotional storytelling, comedy, and action while introducing an engaging original cast.
9. Bleach Season 6 – Arrancar Part 1
Arrancar: The Arrival Arc (Episodes 110–131)
A new threat emerges with the arrival of the Arrancar, launching one of the anime's longest and most important storylines.
10. Bleach Season 7 – Arrancar Part 2
Arrancar: The Hueco Mundo Sneak Entry Arc (Episodes 132–151)
The heroes venture into Hueco Mundo, the realm of Hollows, in an effort to confront their enemies and rescue a captured ally.
11. Start Bleach Season 8 – Arrancar Part 3
Arrancar: The Fierce Fight Arc (Episodes 152–153)
Watch the first two episodes of this arc before moving on to the next movie.
12. Bleach the Movie: The DiamondDust Rebellion
The second theatrical film places fan-favorite captain Toshiro Hitsugaya at the center of the story. The movie further explores political intrigue and corruption within the Soul Society while showcasing Hitsugaya's popularity through an action-heavy narrative.
13. Finish Bleach Season 8 – Arrancar Part 3
Arrancar: The Fierce Fight Arc (Episodes 154–167)
Return to the anime and complete the remainder of the arc.
14. Bleach Season 9 – The New Captain
The New Captain Shusuke Amagai Arc (Episodes 168–189)
This filler storyline introduces a new captain to the Gotei 13. While not essential to the overarching plot, it offers additional character interactions and development. Viewers looking to streamline their watch-through can skip it, though it has its share of memorable moments.
15. Bleach Season 10 – Arrancar Part 4
Arrancar vs. Shinigami Arc (Episodes 190–205)
The Arrancar conflict intensifies as the Soul Reapers and their enemies move closer to all-out war.
16. Bleach the Movie: Fade to Black
Often considered one of the franchise's strongest films, Fade to Black places Rukia at the center of the story. After mysterious spirits connected to her past erase her existence from everyone's memories, Ichigo embarks on a mission to bring her back.
17. Bleach Season 11 – Turn Back the Pendulum
The Past Arc (Episodes 206–212)
This flashback-focused arc reveals important events from the past and sheds light on several key characters and mysteries.
18. Bleach Season 12 – Arrancar Part 5
Decisive Battle of Karakura Arc (Episodes 213–229)
The battle for Karakura Town reaches a critical stage as the Arrancar storyline continues building toward its climax.
19. Bleach Season 13 – Zanpakuto: The Alternate Tale
Zanpakuto Rebellion Arc (Episodes 230–255)
Sword Beasts Arc (Episodes 256–265)
Widely regarded as the best filler storyline in Bleach, this arc imagines what would happen if the Soul Reapers' Zanpakuto spirits took physical form and rebelled against their owners. Beyond its entertaining premise, the storyline delivers impressive worldbuilding, creative battles, and some surprisingly strong character moments.
20. Start Bleach Season 14 – Arrancar Part 6
Arrancar: Downfall Arc (Episodes 266–299)
Watch the first portion of the arc before moving on to the final movie.
21. Bleach: Hell Verse (2010)
Although hell is rarely explored in the main series, Hell Verse places it front and center. The film takes Ichigo into the underworld, delivering impressive visuals, imaginative creature designs, and a darker atmosphere that sets it apart from the other movies.
22. Finish Bleach Season 14 – Arrancar Part 6
Arrancar: Downfall Arc (Episodes 300–316)
Return to the anime and complete the Arrancar saga.
23. Bleach Season 15 – Gotei 13 Invading Army
Gotei 13 Invading Army Arc (Episodes 317–342)
This anime-original storyline revolves around a conspiracy involving duplicate versions of Soul Reapers replacing members of the Gotei 13. While not canon, the arc is praised for its animation quality, exciting battles, and fan-favorite character matchups.
24. Bleach Season 16 – The Lost Agent
Lost Agent Arc (Episodes 343–366)
The final arc of the original anime series focuses on Ichigo's life after the events of the Arrancar saga and introduces a new group of supernatural beings.
25. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 1
The Blood Warfare Arc (Episodes 367–379)
The long-awaited adaptation of the manga's final storyline begins, introducing the Quincy invasion and raising the stakes to unprecedented levels.
26. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2
The Separation Arc (Episodes 380–392)
The war intensifies as both sides prepare for decisive confrontations.
27. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3
The Conflict Arc (Episodes 393–406)
The latest instalment continues the climactic battle and moves the series closer to its ultimate conclusion.
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