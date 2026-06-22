How to watch Bleach in order? A chronology for every arc, film, and OVA

1. OVA: Memories in the Rain

Originally screened at Jump Festa in 2004, Memories in the Rain serves as a pilot episode for the anime adaptation. Chronologically, it is the first piece of animated Bleach content. Unfortunately, the OVA is difficult to find through official channels today. However, its story was later adapted and expanded in Episodes 8 and 9 of the anime's first season.

2. Bleach Season 1 – The Substitute Soul Reaper

Agent of the Shinigami Arc (Episodes 1–20)

This opening storyline introduces Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, and the basic concepts of Soul Reapers, Hollows, and the Soul Society.

3. Bleach Season 2 – The Entry

Soul Society: The Sneak Entry Arc (Episodes 21–41)

Ichigo and his allies begin their journey into the Soul Society in an effort to rescue Rukia before her scheduled execution.

4. Bleach Season 3 – The Rescue

Soul Society: The Rescue Arc (Episodes 42–63)

The Soul Society storyline reaches its dramatic conclusion with major battles, shocking revelations, and significant changes to the series' status quo.

5. OVA: The Sealed Sword Frenzy

Debuting during Jump Festa 2005, this standalone OVA takes place after the Soul Society arc. The story centers on a powerful Soul Reaper who was imprisoned by the Soul Society and later breaks free. As chaos spreads, Ichigo and the Gotei 13 must work together to stop the threat. The OVA offers additional insight into the Soul Society's history, including some of its triumphs and past mistakes.

6. Bleach Season 4 – The Bount

The Bount Arc (Episodes 64–91)

This anime-original storyline introduces the Bounts, a race of humans who prolong their lives by consuming souls. Although it is filler, it serves as the first major detour from the manga's narrative.

7. Bleach Season 5 – The Assault

The Bount: Assault on Soul Society Arc (Episodes 92–109)

The Bount storyline continues as the conflict escalates and shifts directly into the Soul Society.

8. Bleach the Movie: Memories of Nobody

When mysterious spiritual entities begin appearing throughout Karakura Town, Ichigo and Rukia encounter an enigmatic Soul Reaper connected to the disturbance. Among the franchise's films, Memories of Nobody fits surprisingly well within the anime's continuity and avoids major contradictions. The movie balances emotional storytelling, comedy, and action while introducing an engaging original cast.