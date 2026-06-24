Batman: Knightfall gets first trailer, brings iconic comic saga to animation

Batman: Knightfall Part One's first look was dropped during Annecy International Animation Film Festival; the opening chapter of the new animated trilogy set to arrive later this year. The newly released trailer features a host of iconic Batman villains from the legendary early-1990s comic storyline, including the fearsome Bane, best known for breaking the Dark Knight’s back.

DC unveils first look at Batman: Knightfall animated trilogy

The trailer also highlights a battle-worn Batman, voiced by Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actor Anson Mount. The animated trilogy aims to closely follow the acclaimed Knightfall comic saga that ran between 1993 and 1994, a storyline that introduced readers to the super-powered Bane. As part of his campaign to destroy Batman, Bane orchestrates a massive breakout at Arkham Asylum, unleashing many of Gotham’s most notorious criminals across the city.