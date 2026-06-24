Batman: Knightfall gets first trailer, brings iconic comic saga to animation

Batman: Knightfall Part One's first look was dropped during Annecy International Animation Film Festival; the opening chapter of the new animated trilogy set to arrive later this year. The newly released trailer features a host of iconic Batman villains from the legendary early-1990s comic storyline, including the fearsome Bane, best known for breaking the Dark Knight’s back.
The trailer also highlights a battle-worn Batman, voiced by Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actor Anson Mount. The animated trilogy aims to closely follow the acclaimed Knightfall comic saga that ran between 1993 and 1994, a storyline that introduced readers to the super-powered Bane. As part of his campaign to destroy Batman, Bane orchestrates a massive breakout at Arkham Asylum, unleashing many of Gotham’s most notorious criminals across the city.
The voice cast includes Michael Mando as Bane and Pablo Schreiber as Jean-Paul Valley, also known as Azrael. The project adapts the landmark DC Comics storyline created by a team of celebrated writers and artists, including Doug Moench, Chuck Dixon, Alan Grant, Dennis O’Neil, Peter David, Jo Duffy, Jim Aparo, Graham Nolan, Norm Breyfogle, and Jim Balent.
“When the mysterious behemoth known only as Bane frees Batman’s entire Rogue’s Gallery from Arkham Asylum, the Caped Crusader is pushed to his mental and physical breaking point,” reads the official description.
Batman: Knightfall Part One is directed by Jeff Wamester and written by Jeremy Adams. The film is scheduled for release in late 2026 from DC, Warner Bros. Animation, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.