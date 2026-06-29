The Family Man season 4 confirmed: Raj Nidimoru shares major update on Srikant Tiwari's next mission

The announcement comes after Season 3 drew strong viewership on Prime Video despite divided opinions about its ending. While audiences praised the show's performances, scale and action, some viewers felt disappointed that several storylines were left hanging, making anticipation for Season 4 even stronger.

What happened in The Family Man Season 3?

Season 3 took the spy thriller into new territory by setting much of the story in Northeast India. Moving away from the terrorism-centric plots of the first two seasons, it focused on the political and social tensions surrounding Project Sahakar, a government-backed initiative intended to drive development in the region.

The situation spirals into chaos when Rukma, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, orchestrates the assassination of several influential local leaders, triggering a national security crisis. Tasked with containing the fallout, Srikant Tiwari is forced to navigate a volatile political landscape while also dealing with growing challenges on the home front, as his personal and professional lives become increasingly difficult to balance.