State of Decay 3 reportedly at risk as Microsoft weighs sale of Undead Labs

State of Decay 3 developer Undead Labs is reportedly among the Xbox-owned studios facing an uncertain future as Microsoft prepares for another major round of layoffs that could reportedly include studio closures and divestitures.

State of Decay 3 future in doubt amid reported Xbox Studio shake-up

According to GamesBeat, with the report backed by Windows Central, Xbox is exploring the possibility of selling Undead Labs. If no buyer is found, the studio could be shut down and State of Decay 3 may never be released.

Undead Labs is not alone. Reports suggest that Double Fine, Compulsion Games, and Ninja Theory are also under review, with Microsoft considering either selling the studios or allowing them to operate independently. Despite State of Decay 3 being slated for a 2027 launch and planned for both Xbox and PlayStation 5, its future is now reportedly in doubt.