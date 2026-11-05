Karakattakaran re-release: Ramarajan and Kanaka's 1989 blockbuster returns after 37 years

And how can one not mention the soundtrack of Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, which was nothing short of magic with with evergreen numbers such as Maanguyile Poonguyile, Indha Maan Undhan Sondha Maan, Ooru Vittu Ooru Vandhu and Kudagu Malai Kaatril continuing to find a place on playlists across generations.

The film enjoyed a phenomenal theatrical run upon its original release, going on to become one of the biggest commercial successes of its time. Now, its digitally enhanced version promises to bring back all that magic with a fresh theatrical experience.

For those who watched it during its original run, this is a chance to relive the nostalgia. And for younger audiences, it's an opportunity to catch a bona fide Tamil cinema classic on the big screen. After 37 years, Karakattakaran is back to remind us that some entertainers are simply timeless. The official re-release date is awaited.

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