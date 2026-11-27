Bhuvan Bam on Dhindora Season 2, acting evolution and staying true to his roots
When versatility needed an upgrade, it brought into the spotlight an actor and rising Bollywood star in his own right, Bhuvan Bam! The artiste who began his creator journey on YouTube with the channel BB Ki Vines needs no introduction, being one of the OG creators to go global with his channel.
Bhuvan has now returned to cater to his die-hard fans, bringing back Dhindora for a second season! During his recent visit to the city, we caught up with Bhuvan at Summit At Campus, hosted by Under25 at BNMIT, Bangalore. With Dhindora Season 2 now officially out, Bhuvan delves into the details of returning to this much-adored universe: what about it resonates with the crowd even today — so many years after he created these characters — what it meant to surrender as an actor and shed the showrunner and writer selves after starring in heavy hitters like The Revolutionaries; why comfort is the most important equation in his idea behind fashion; and much more!
Bhuvan Bam discusses bringing back 'Dhindora' after five years, why comfort is his ultimate style rule, his love for Bengaluru’s thatte idli and why sleep ultimately beats hustle…
Dhindora is back on screen. It’s not a direct narrative sequel to season one, but it offers a new vision for the show. Where’s this season taking the Dhindora universe?
So, at BB Ki Vines, I only talk about middle-class families and their problems. Dhindora Season 2 falls in that same category. Once again, we’re discussing problems that even a security guard might be facing in life. Because I want to cater to them. Because no one talks about them in movies. It’s all hero-centric. It’s all masala, slow motion and all that. These are the problems that are addressed in a show like Dhindora or even in my skits, for that matter, in BB Ki Vines. All these years, I’ve just spoken about middle-class problems that we all face as kids and adults. So, I think it’s that, coated with Dhindora-style comedy. It has new characters this time. Scale-wise, it’s a bigger show than Season 1. And we’re so excited! I mean, we’ve been working on it for three years now.
Recently, with The Revolutionaries, you shifted into a gritty, important role after years of playing a variety of characters you created. How does your process change when you step into an acting project you haven’t written yourself?
For The Revolutionaries, I surrendered as an actor. I had no say in the creative bits. I just had this conversation with my director, Nikhil Advani; I told him that, ‘sir, this is the first time I’m doing something under someone.’ And usually, I get on board during the writing phase only. So, by the time I get on the shoot, I know the character in and out. But in this case, they handed me the final product saying that now you need to act and make this character your own. So, I told him that since it’s my first time, give me four or five days while shooting; let me carve my own path of playing that character. If you feel that I can do this for the next 75 days, then I’ll continue this. And he was kind enough to let me.
And how did that experience influence your journey of making Dhindora Season 2?
I’m telling you, this season of Dhindora is completely different from what we’ve seen in Season 1 in terms of humour, performances and jokes too! I feel we’ve all, collectively as a country, matured with the kind of jokes you want to hear or want to laugh at. So, I feel we are kind of in the right space. And I’m pretty convinced that if, till now, even three years later, I’m making a joke on the edit table, then naturally it’s going to make people laugh.
You’ve visited Bengaluru many times before for multiple events. Is there a specific ritual you’ve developed or is there something you look forward to experiencing every time you return?
My brother now lives here. So, he keeps calling me home. Indiranagar and Thanisandra are two localities I keep visiting every time I am here. And also thatte idli — that was introduced to me the first time I came here! And since then, I’ve been looking for that in Mumbai, which I don’t really find. That’s what is bringing me back here often!
Gen Z forms the core of your fanbase today. As young people navigate pressures and feel overwhelmed, often finding different creative outlets, what is the one piece of advice you like to share with them?
There are a lot of things I would love to share with them, but I feel they’re too smart to take anyone’s advice. At times, I envy how quick their decision-making is. But one thing I would tell anyone of that age, as an elder brother, is not to depend on anyone else’s opinion of you. A lot of people love giving free advice. You have your own brain. That’s what makes you special — you have a unique brain of your own. Just use it, along with some sunscreen. That’s it! (laughs).
How has your personal sense of style evolved since coming into the public eye?
I think the only time that I can carry myself the best is when I’m myself. So, even if someone is styling me for an event, I can’t let them style me according to their whims and fancies. If I’m comfortable in that, then I’ll rock it. If I’m not comfortable in that, then I’ll be so clumsy and so conscious that it’ll show in my body language. So, I feel styling is only about how comfortable you are in that. People rock just a plain T-shirt and jeans. It’s simple advice. As long as you’re confident in your clothes, it’s all set.
How do you prioritise your physical and mental wellness alongside a demanding schedule?
All my life, I’ve ignored my sleep. So, now that I’ve crossed 30, I can feel changes in my body. When I was 25 or 26, I used to go without four days of sleep, still functioning on coffee or Red Bull or some energy drink. But now, if I don’t get enough sleep, then it shows on my face and I feel it’s an alarm call for everyone that, I feel, irrespective of their age, sleep is very important. Sleep is something which I value more than eating habits. More so now.
Dhindora Season 2 is streaming online.