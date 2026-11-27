When versatility needed an upgrade, it brought into the spotlight an actor and rising Bollywood star in his own right, Bhuvan Bam! The artiste who began his creator journey on YouTube with the channel BB Ki Vines needs no introduction, being one of the OG creators to go global with his channel.

Bhuvan has now returned to cater to his die-hard fans, bringing back Dhindora for a second season! During his recent visit to the city, we caught up with Bhuvan at Summit At Campus, hosted by Under25 at BNMIT, Bangalore. With Dhindora Season 2 now officially out, Bhuvan delves into the details of returning to this much-adored universe: what about it resonates with the crowd even today — so many years after he created these characters — what it meant to surrender as an actor and shed the showrunner and writer selves after starring in heavy hitters like The Revolutionaries; why comfort is the most important equation in his idea behind fashion; and much more!