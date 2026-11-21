Bhuvan Bam’s Dhindora 2 has recently premiered on Netflix and fans seem to be quite happy with the comedy series. After a long wait of five years, the series has received its rightfully owned reaction from the internet. In the latest season, Titu Mama faces an INR 11 crore loss while attempting to patch things up with his in-laws.

Dhindora 2 review: Bhuvan Bam's comeback has fans asking for more

Now, coming to the reactions, the series has mostly received positive feedbacks from the people. One fan wrote, “5 saal ka wait tha, par Bhai ne ek hi season me saara pyaar wapas de diya,” calling the new season “pure gold yaar.” Another viewer shared, “Waiting five years for this comeback was completely worth it,” adding that all six episodes flew by in one sitting and brought back memories of the original season.

The humour has also been targeted upon. A fan wrote, “Har episode ke saath hasi ka level badhta hi gaya,” while another praised the writing, acting, characters and comedy, saying the series had completely won them over.