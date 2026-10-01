Why Matt LeBlanc’s famous Friends trifle scene was even grosser off camera

When it comes to unforgettable moments from Friends, few are as memorable, or as revolting, as Rachel Green’s infamous English trifle. In the Season 6 episode The One Where Ross Got High, Rachel, played by Jennifer Aniston, attempts to make a traditional English dessert. But when the pages of her cookbook stick together, she accidentally combines two recipes-a sweet trifle and an English shepherd’s pie. The result is layers of custard, jam, bananas and cream mixed with beef, peas and onions.
Ross, played by David Schwimmer, is understandably horrified. Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), meanwhile, is delighted. His now-iconic verdict goes something like: “Custard, good ... jam, good ... meat, goood!” His famous reaction, essentially that meat and dessert are a surprisingly good combination, turns the disastrous dish into one of the show's most iconic food moments.
But what viewers saw on screen was apparently only part of the gross-out experience. According to Matt LeBlanc, the reality behind the scene was considerably more disgusting.
Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, LeBlanc revealed that the actors weren't actually eating the bizarre mixture shown in the episode. The ‘trifle’ was essentially whipped cream and bananas. So far, so harmless. Then David Schwimmer accidentally made things considerably less appetising.
LeBlanc explained that Schwimmer had too much food on his plate while filming the scene. He started eating it, but couldn't finish, began laughing and had to stop the take. As the cameras cut, Schwimmer apparently spat the food back onto his plate.
There was just one problem: LeBlanc was sitting right beside him and didn't see any of it happen. And, somehow, nobody thought to warn him. LeBlanc then scraped some of the mixture onto his own plate, ready for another take. “Here, let's go again,” he said, before proceeding to eat it.
The scene was completed, everyone moved on, and LeBlanc apparently remained blissfully unaware that he'd just consumed what was essentially his co-star's rejected mouthful. He only discovered the rather grim truth later, when the cast watched the blooper reel.
So, while the infamous trifle was technically fake, the disgust was very real. And Ross's original assessment that the dish 'tastes like feet' suddenly seems considerably less dramatic.
The whole thing is also peak Friends: a simple food gag turning into complete chaos, with Joey somehow emerging as the happiest person in the room. More than two decades later, the scene remains one of the show's most quoted moments.
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