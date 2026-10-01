Why Matt LeBlanc’s famous Friends trifle scene was even grosser off camera

But what viewers saw on screen was apparently only part of the gross-out experience. According to Matt LeBlanc, the reality behind the scene was considerably more disgusting.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, LeBlanc revealed that the actors weren't actually eating the bizarre mixture shown in the episode. The ‘trifle’ was essentially whipped cream and bananas. So far, so harmless. Then David Schwimmer accidentally made things considerably less appetising.

LeBlanc explained that Schwimmer had too much food on his plate while filming the scene. He started eating it, but couldn't finish, began laughing and had to stop the take. As the cameras cut, Schwimmer apparently spat the food back onto his plate.

There was just one problem: LeBlanc was sitting right beside him and didn't see any of it happen. And, somehow, nobody thought to warn him. LeBlanc then scraped some of the mixture onto his own plate, ready for another take. “Here, let's go again,” he said, before proceeding to eat it.