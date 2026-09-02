From Endgame to Superman: Inside Hollywood’s reinvention of the superhero era

When Avengers: Endgame released in 2019, the question that most film studios handling big-scale franchises were asking was: how do we beat the unbeatable? Marvel Studios gained an unprecedented traction among viewers who became loyal to the interconnected stories they were culminating in said film.

Since 2019 though, a lot has changed. Shorter attention-spans and weak-writing have pushed viewers to fall-off this loyal fanbase that existed up untill Endgame. But a lot has changed in the way the productions of such superhero pop-culutre projects are being carried out. Though many good films and series have come since 2019 and the rival studios of Warner Bros. choosing to go down the James Gunn-led path for the DCU, much has evolved since the epic film debuted all those years ago. Now, with Avengers: Doomsday bringing back the hype for such stories and characters and films like Superman connecting with audiences in a way that has not been witnessed before, we believe it makes for the perfect opportunity to look at the changes in superhero filmmaking in Hollywood since 2019.